Commentary: COVID-19 and cancer: Where do we go from here?

After COVID-19 has disappeared from the American consciousness and no longer poses a global threat, its impact on the health of those who lived through this pandemic will be felt for years to come.
As cancer researchers, my colleagues and I at MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center and around the world are concerned that the significant gains we have made over the past 20 years in terms of long-term cancer survival easily could be reversed due to difficulties in accessing non-
COVID-related health care. We cannot let that happen.
We must be proactive in ensuring that the people of the United States receive the medical attention and schedule the preventive screening exams they need to find and fend off malignancies at their earliest stages, before they become advanced and much more difficult to treat.
By late March, our national health care system had become overwhelmed by the surge of novel coronavirus cases. To protect non-COVID patients from exposure, hospitals closed their operating rooms to all but critical care surgeries. Elective surgeries were canceled, as were routine screening exams and follow-up in-person visits to the clinic. In some cases, cancer patients had interruptions in their crucial ongoing treatment regimens, especially if a procedure was involved.
Today, health care providers and medical systems have become more adept at protecting non-COVID patients and creating a safe environment for surgeries, exams and screenings.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 already has halted cancer screenings to a degree that could negatively affect outcomes. Researchers estimate that mammograms, a crucial tool for early detection of breast cancer, have dropped between 75% and 95% since March. The Epic Health Research Network reported colon and cervical cancer screenings also remain significantly lower than expected.
In June, National Cancer Institute director Ned Sharpless told STAT that pandemic-related screening delays could cause an excess of 10,000 deaths over the next decade, resulting in a 1% increase in expected deaths.
The consequences of people not resuming normal cancer screenings, a proven method to reduce cancer deaths, may be profound. Consider:
- Routine colonoscopies that led to the removal of noncancerous colorectal polyps have reduced mortality from colorectal cancer by 50%, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
- A study in the journal Cancer found that routine mammograms reduced a woman’s risk of dying from breast cancer within 10 years of her diagnosis by 41% and also led to a 25% reduction in being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer, which is much more difficult to treat.
- A 2016 study in the British Journal of Cancer found that screening for cervical cancer has prevented nearly 68% of would-be deaths from the disease.
South Carolina’s large rural population, which, under the best of circumstances, faces challenges in accessing appropriate health care, may be particularly vulnerable to interruptions in screenings and routine medical visits. Before the pandemic, the American Cancer Society estimated that nearly 32,000 South Carolinians would be diagnosed with cancer and almost 11,000 would die from the disease in 2020. The idea that these numbers could be an undercount is disheartening.
So, let’s start saving lives today. COVID-19 has been destructive enough. The challenge of health care leaders is to earn patients’ trust so they will resume preventive and diagnostic screenings. We must explain measures we are taking to ensure a low infection risk at clinical facilities that offer screenings. These methods include but are not limited to:
- Keeping people in the clinic safely distanced.
- Requiring that providers, staff and patients wear protective masks.
- Regularly disinfecting rooms and equipment before and after patients undergo their procedures.
- Making soaps, sanitizers and cleaning products available in the clinic for patient and personnel use.
The entire field of cancer prevention must adapt to the inevitability that COVID-19 will be among us for years to come. We must evolve so cancer patients not only receive the same quality of preventive and treatment care as before the pandemic, but also feel safe doing so.
Today, more people live with cancer than die from it. Even as doctors and researchers combat a dangerous virus, we must still focus on advancing discoveries that provide effective new treatments for our patients. The coronavirus pandemic will end one day, but our fight against cancer will continue.
Dr. Ray DuBois directs the MUSC Hollings Cancer and serves as dean of the MUSC College of Medicine.