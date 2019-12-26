David W. Johnson’s new book, “The Customer Revolution in Healthcare,” is a detailed account of our dysfunctional health care system and the wasteful activity of Congress, governmental agencies and the health care delivery system. Johnson calls for revolutionary action and contends that we must act now. He is correct.
Of the U.S. institutions available, corporate America is best suited to lead the way and will receive the greatest benefit. The adverse impact of our health care system on our business community and their employees is frightening:
1. The corporate health care bill escalates at three times the general inflation rate.
2. The number of employees with chronic diseases continues to escalate every year. Currently, 45% of the insured population have at least one chronic condition. Sixty percent in high deductible plans with chronic conditions forgo care due to cost.
3. The U.S. is losing global competitiveness due to runaway health care costs. We spend 18% of GDP while France spends 12% with superior results.
Health care costs continue an unsustainable upward spiral while our workers are losing their health. Absenteeism and loss of productivity are on the rise. The right thing to do is to take care of our workers. It’s just good business. Corporate America can change the delivery system by adopting new methods that produce results. These new patient-centric methods are being developed by health care entrepreneurs. Why should business lead the way?
1. The three primary payers of the health care bill are Medicare, Medicaid and corporate America. Corporate America is the largest and the only institution dependent on flexibility, business acumen and urgency.
2. Corporate America provides insurance for 150 million employees and dependents. They foot most of the bill. This represents significant purchasing power.
3. Seventy percent of the 150 million are members of self-insured plans. A business is paying the health care bill, not an insurance company. Every dollar saved goes straight to the bottom line providing the financial incentive to embrace change.
Entrenched practices contribute to high costs like the insurance and provider communities’ opaque pricing mechanism. The health care industry’s response to the Trump administration’s price transparency initiative is a classic example of what is wrong. Health and Human Services wants health insurance companies and health care providers to publish their contracted rates. Free markets cannot assess value without price and quality transparency. The market transaction should be between the corporate health plan, its members and the provider community. The health insurance industry and the American Hospital Association are opposed. Apparently neither want consumers to know the same MRI can cost from $400 to $3,600 within a 5-mile radius. And there is no quality of delivery information available either.
Another entrenched practice is government’s price planning. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services has a complex pricing formula to determine what it pays for health care services. This top down bureaucratic price planning does not produce market-based pricing. There is no market transaction between consumer and provider with price transparency. Health care facilities produce a Medicare cost report annually and should reflect the facility’s actual costs for providing services. Commercial companies (BC, Aetna, etc.) establish what they pay for those same services as a percent of Medicare. A 2019 Rand study concluded that commercial company payments to providers was on average 241% of Medicare. Corporate America, you are paying the bill. What’s wrong with the Medicare cost report? Why should corporate America pay more than Medicare if those cost reports are accurate?
What can corporate America do? Treatment of chronic illness consumes 87% of the dollars spent by corporate health plans. Chronic disease is best managed by primary care teams. Risk factors are identified and eliminated, and care plans are prepared and managed. Beefing up primary care reduces the need for expensive specialty care.
Contract directly with primary care groups. The new health care entrepreneurs make it easy. Why have a third party (insurance company) pay primary care providers when they want to keep the price secret and this adds 20% to the charge? You want a direct relationship between the company, employees and the primary care team with full cost and quality disclosure. For specialty care, search the market and find the best value and direct contract. This is how you pay for a $400 versus $3,600 MRI, the $13,000 versus $36,000 knee surgery.
The “Health Care-Industrial Complex” coined by David Johnson will break the bank. The “Military-Industrial Complex” defined by President Eisenhower achieved military spending in 1961 at 9% of GDP while health care was 5%. Today health care is 18% of GDP while the military is 3%. It is time for a revolution.
James H. Suddeth Jr. is a former chairman of the board of Richland Memorial Hospital and vice chairman of Palmetto Health (currently Prisma Health-Midlands). He is CEO of Suddeth Healthcare Solutions, LLC.