Commentary: Consider poverty, other factors in SC COVID vaccine distribution

When the board members of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control recently considered two plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, they emphasized the importance of “getting shots into arms” as quickly as possible.
They sought a straightforward and understandable method. They favored a method that will offer flexibility as quantities of vaccine shipments fluctuate. The board chose a model that will distribute vaccines on a per-capita basis to each county beginning in two weeks.
Now, the Legislature is considering a joint resolution that would allow four regional boards to advise on the best method for vaccine distribution to their communities. If approved, this resolution would supersede the DHEC board’s recommended plan.
The resolution, as of Thursday, calls for the vaccines to be allocated to the four regions “in a per-capita manner with considerations taken into account for factors, including but not limited to poverty level, infection rates, age, and high-risk populations.”
At the S.C. Office of Rural Health, we support this resolution and hope the Senate will strengthen and adopt it when it reconvenes Wednesday. We believe that any model that considers not just population density but also poverty, access to health care facilities, transportation barriers, minority and elderly populations and the prevalence of other health risks is the best choice for the overall health of the Palmetto State.
It’s the difference between equality and equity. Equality gives everyone the same portion and assumes we’re all starting from the same place. Equity works to overcome the barriers and challenges that some people face so that we can all achieve the same outcome.
Lee County, for example, has the worst health outcomes of South Carolina’s 46 counties, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s county rankings: 21% percent of its residents experience food insecurity. And according to U.S. Census data, nearly 20% of its population is over age 65, and 65.5% are racial minorities.
Under DHEC’s selected model, Lee County would receive 192 doses out of a weekly 60,000-dose shipment for its 16,828 residents. Under an alternative plan that the DHEC board considered, which would have factored age and other social factors into the formula, Lee County would have received 515 doses.
The disparity in these quantities is a direct illustration of the disparity in the overall health between our rural and metropolitan areas. The S.C. Office of Rural Health has been working with rural healthcare providers for 30 years to address these disparities so that all residents of the Palmetto State can enjoy a longer, healthier life.
Getting vaccines into rural counties will be harder work. It will require more staffing hours to deliver a smaller number of shots. It will require hands-on assistance where internet service is inadequate and access to technology can be a barrier. It will require logistics that accommodate people who don’t have reliable transportation.
But we must not sacrifice equity for ease and expediency. To fall short on this task would have long-term consequences on the health and life expectancy of South Carolina’s minority populations in particular.
The S.C. Office of Rural Health, in cooperation with many statewide partners, is ready to assist with the unique logistics of vaccine delivery to our most vulnerable populations. Our statewide leaders at DHEC, the General Assembly and the governor’s office have worked hard to address the many needs that have arisen during the COVID-19 pandemic. We must continue to do the hard work for our neighbors in need.
Graham Adams is the CEO of the S.C. Office of Rural Health, a nonprofit group working to close the gap in health status and life expectancy between rural and urban communities in the Palmetto State.