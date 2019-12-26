In its most recent spending bill, Congress allocated $738 billion for the military and $632 billion for non-defense discretionary agencies. This is a stunning increase of $22 billion for the Department of Defense since the last bloated spending bill. And a whopping $27 billion increase for non-defense spending year over year. Above, a March 23, 2018, photo of a copy of a $1.3 trillion spending bill stacked on a table in the White House. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)