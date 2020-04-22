Commentary: Congress should approve Great American Outdoors Act

As the COVID-19 pandemic causes all of us to “stay at home,” at least one vital connection has not been taken away. Health experts tell us we can still enjoy outdoor spaces and take a “bath” in nature, which is so critical for our mental and physical health.
For many of us, our nearby public lands and parks take on a greater meaning now — these places have become our daily getaways for a quick walk or just a chance to be outside for a moment during these stressful times. Nearby trails and pathways are one of our last bastions of freedom in a world that currently requires us to be confined.
As a bicycle touring outfitter, my job is to organize biking vacations to our national parks and forests. Our customers find these vacations rejuvenating and inspiring, and while those trips aren’t possible right now, it is those close-to-home outdoor spaces that are keeping many of us sane. And South Carolina is blessed to have many recreation assets both near urban areas and in more remote places.
These outdoor spaces provide a high quality of life to those that have access to them, plus they serve as the backbone of South Carolina’s outdoor recreation economy which according to the Outdoor Industry Association generates $16.3 billion in revenue on a yearly basis; brings $1.1 billion dollars through taxes to federal and state government; and provides 151,000 jobs.
And those numbers don’t even include the revenue streams and jobs created by businesses that have chosen to live in South Carolina precisely because of the high quality of life South Carolina’s outdoors provides. More and more we are seeing that quality of life drives business recruitment. Companies want to locate in communities with outdoor access that will attract the best and the brightest. Recreation assets like bike paths and parks have historically been funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and right now, Congress is on the verge of long-term permanent support for this program which will mean more access to natural places in more South Carolina communities.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund was originally intended by Congress to be funded at $900 million annually, but for many years over half of the money has been diverted for non-outdoor purposes. In early March, President Trump asked Congress to draw up legislation to change that, and the Great American Outdoors Act, now in the Senate, has bipartisan support. This act would both fully fund LWCF and address the National Park System’s long-delayed $12 billion maintenance backlog. It is important that Congress follow through and pass this legislation, especially now as part of our next stimulus package when we know our nation needs both short-term and long-term economic development support.
LWCF is without argument America’s most important and popular program for expanding outdoor opportunities for both rural and urban populations, improving access to irreplaceable landscapes and cultural heritage sites in nearly every county in America. In South Carolina, LWCF has protected treasured places like Fort Sumter National Monument and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, playing an important role in growing South Carolina's state economy.
The underlying math is simple. According to a Trust for Public Land analysis, every dollar invested in LWCF returns at least $4 in economic benefits, which means that each year we invest the full $900 million in our parks and public lands, we get back $3.6 billion. South Carolina’s U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham has continuously been a strong supporter of securing funding for parks and open green space. We urge him and his congressional colleagues to act now to make that investment by fully funding LWCF.
Ashley Korenblat is in the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame and owns Western Spirit Cycling, a bicycle touring company that provides multi-day bike trips in our national parks and forests.