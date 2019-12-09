No matter your political persuasion, it’s nearly impossible to avoid the polarization that has infiltrated nearly every aspect of our lives, including our personal relationships. No doubt, many of us are still mulling over tense political conversations from our own Thanksgiving dinner tables.
With that in mind, when there’s an opportunity to take bipartisan legislative action, we must take it. In this season of thanks, we are grateful that there is one such opportunity, and it’s one of the most bipartisan, commonsense bills in Congress. It’s called the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and earlier this year, with overwhelming bipartisan support, Congress voted to permanently reauthorize it.
The program is straightforward and transparent. The LWCF provides money for national, state and local entities to acquire and develop land for parks and public lands. This funding benefits both iconic sites like the Chattooga Wild and Scenic River and local neighborhood ball fields and skate parks alike. And it doesn’t cost taxpayers a dime; it’s funded by offshore drilling royalties. While we’re no fans of offshore drilling, we strongly support using its proceeds to benefit our public lands.
Despite what great value it provides, the program isn’t well-known, and that means it’s been woefully underappreciated and underfunded since it became law in 1965. On two previous occasions, the LWCF completely expired, putting access to parks and public lands for future generations at risk. Thankfully, the recent permanent reauthorization now safeguards Americans from losing their most successful conservation and recreation program.
While that was a massive step forward, the fight to get Congress to prioritize our parks and public lands is not over. The LWCF has historically operated at only partial strength. The program is supposed to receive $900 million a year, but it has been fully funded only twice in its 54-year history. In all, Congress has diverted $22 billion from the LWCF to non-conservation related projects. That is utterly unacceptable.
We must do better, and the good news is we can. Congress is now considering legislation (H.R. 3195 and S. 1081) that would ensure that the LWCF is fully funded every year. This is a vital step in prioritizing the places Americans hold dear.
At a recent event we attended at James Island County Park, the conservation efforts of the LWCF were on full display. Since then, the park has received over $84,000 in grants for further development, which has led to a fantastic paved biking trail. In total, the LWCF has invested $300,300,000 into South Carolina’s outdoor spaces, all from offshore drilling royalties.
We should be grateful that the LWCF will be around for generations to come, but we must not take our eyes off the ultimate goal. Congress ought to maintain a bipartisan attitude when it comes to this bill and ensure the program gets full funding. Maintaining our beautiful parks may depend on it. To that end, we are urging more representatives to set aside their differences, reach across the aisle and get the job done.
The truth of the matter is that the LWCF isn’t about politics. It’s about our kids and their futures. Let’s be sure that when Thanksgiving comes around next year, we can avoid contentious political conversations and raise a toast to the conservation of beautiful places. Our kids will thank us for it.
U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham represents South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Jamie Lockwood is a conservation associate with Environment America.