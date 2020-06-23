Commentary: Concerned about unwise development in Charleston? There's a plan for that

Charlestonians are rightfully frustrated because dense, suburban developments continue to be approved in low-lying areas that are vulnerable to flooding.
Many feel discouraged because despite successful planning efforts — such as the Dutch Dialogues that explored ways we can better live with water in the future — these new strategies aren’t being implemented.
But there is a way to make sure development occurs only where the land can support it. We can do that by making sure the city’s comprehensive plan — an update will begin in the coming weeks — is as strong as possible.
Let me give you a recent example of why we need a strong comprehensive plan. Earlier this month, the city’s Planning Commission, after much deliberation and consternation, granted a one-year extension to a subdivision plan for more than 200 houses on a property known as Oakville, which is part of a tract of land immediately north of the Charleston Executive Airport.
This controversial subdivision plan was originally approved in 2018 following huge public opposition due to the fact that most of this property is less than 10 feet above sea level and susceptible to flooding from both rain and storm surge.
It wasn’t just a rubber stamp. Commissioners knew a large development shouldn’t be built there, but they were hamstrung by existing laws guiding the approval process. They all expressed their frustration.
So how do we change the status quo? By writing a new comprehensive plan that is in line with our community’s new mantra of living with water. The Dutch Dialogues report was only a first step to improve our land-use policies.
The city of Charleston recently contracted the leading Dutch Dialogues consultants to help create the land and water elements for the comprehensive plan update. Working with the community, they will transform the Dutch Dialogues recommendations into an implementable framework for policy change at the local level.
You might be wary, thinking that this could be just be another plan that sits on a shelf. That’s understandable, but local comprehensive plans are not just visionary documents; they are legal frameworks that lay out a road map about what goes into local zoning codes and other land-use and livability policies. Transportation, housing, cultural and natural resources are also major components of comprehensive plans.
The Dutch Dialogues report recommended establishing elevation-based land-use policy to limit dense development in low-lying areas on Johns Island and preserve vital natural resources that help capture and store stormwater. Under that type of zoning, we would build less dense developments, or no developments at all, in low-lying areas.
Incorporating this recommendation into the comprehensive plan would empower City Council to amend its zoning code to prohibit dense developments in low-lying areas susceptible to flooding, such as Oakville. If it’s not in the comprehensive plan, it won’t get implemented.
Whether you are a James Islander fighting the Central Park cluster, a Johns Islander fighting Oakville or a Charlestonian living in the Cainhoy area concerned about the massive 9,000-acre mega development near your neighborhood, you can use your voice to set a new vision for Charleston — a vision of a more resilient and nature-based future for the city we all love.
The Coastal Conservation League and our advocacy partners will keep folks informed about how to participate in the comprehensive plan process over the next several months.
In the meantime, if you have ideas for what you think should be incorporated into the new comprehensive plan, share your ideas with us and your local City Council member so that we can relay your feedback to the planning staff.
We have an opportunity to transform a vision into a reality, but we all must continue to work together to make it happen. Don’t give up!
Jason Crowley is the communities and transportation program director for the Coastal Conservation League.