Commentary: College sports life lessons are more important that getting paid

Three of the young women on the University of South Carolina basketball team are among 20 basketball players nationwide who could be eligible for large sums of money if state or federal “name, image and likeness” legislation is passed.

Based on the power of their presence on social media, they could earn from $69,000 to $178,000, based on an Axios report.

But what about their teammates? Maybe they will share some of the money with them.

Maybe they will even give a little to the women on the tennis team. But they may have to draw the line at volleyball and track.

I wonder how I would have felt when I played college football if the guy playing next to me had suddenly gotten a large sum of money for his “name, image and likeness” used by the school where we played. I worked just about as hard as he did in practice, and I did just about as well as he did in the game. And without me and his other teammates, he could not have achieved the same success.

Less than 10% of college athletes go on to play in the pros. Many of those players have the rest of their lives to live a luxurious lifestyle. The rest are earning the opportunity to prepare for a career away from athletics.

They all will tell you that, aside from getting a college education, perhaps the greatest benefit to playing sports in college is learning valuable life lessons such as accountability, team work, work ethic and how to bounce back from adversity.

If the law is changed, a select group of athletes will be able to buy expensive things, but will they still be able to enjoy just being ordinary college kids?

If the Legislature or Congress acts, think of the stress that being the one who gets paid will place on athletes.

I know from experience that the demands of competing with teammates to get in the starting lineup, then competing with great athletes from other teams, all while keeping up with the demands of college-level academics, is stressful enough.

Another problem could be with recruiting high school students. Would money or endorsement promises corrupt the process? What if one state enacts different practices than others? The wonder of college athletics as we know it will be gone.

College athletics is very popular because it is competition at a very high level. Most athletes are playing for honorable intentions, such as pride in their school and its reputation, the love of their teammates, and the opportunity to showcase their athletic skills.

They risk everything and have an opportunity to come away with memories they will cherish for the rest of their lives.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said his opinion (and the opinion of more than 1,000 schools in the NCAA) is “that student athletes need to be students, not employees of the universities.”

Unlike my time playing college football, today’s athletes are receiving a “stipend,” or annual payment. Whatever payment they receive should be uniform, set by the NCAA, and not based on different rules from different states.

I may be old-fashioned, but, for myself, I will take the intangibles, and you can keep the change.

Joe Tucker, an architect who lives in Mount Pleasant, played defensive end at Virginia Tech during his senior year in 1970. He is an avid tennis player.