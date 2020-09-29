Commentary: Climate change affects land use

Increased flooding, sea level rise and heat conditions have communities across our state scrambling to adapt for the future. Part of the answer lies in the natural landscape and how leaders in landscape-scale planning, can use natural or “green” infrastructure to work with natural systems.
Another part of the answer lies in building constituencies across jurisdictional and professional boundaries to build awareness and foster collaboration to find viable solutions to a host of seemingly overwhelming issues. The Urban Land Institute is the oldest and largest network of cross-disciplinary real estate and land use experts in the world.
Through its Center for Sustainability and Economic Performance, ULI promotes solutions that work with nature to allow for the absorption or buffering of higher levels of water, including rainfall, and to provide natural barriers to storm surge and other flood conditions from episodic events like hurricanes.
Here in Charleston, ULI South Carolina hopes to promote similar solutions to local challenges by convening experts and community leaders in a five-part, webinar series called The Living Edge, starting Sept. 30. It's open to all interested in learning about climate change, sea level rise and the infrastructure and land use policy decision-making required to be resilient. The Living Edge will provide a forum to discuss local and national resources, tools, and best practices in climate resilience amongst the development community and others.
ULI is also providing the expertise of real estate and other professionals around the country to address specific problems in communities. For example, ULI is a member of the Digital Coast Partnership within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
This partnership, along with the Association of State Floodplain Managers, created a training module under the FEMA Community Rating System to learn how natural infrastructure can address increased flooding. The increasing intensity of storms, or “rain bombs,” stress aging drainage infrastructure that was designed for a stable environment which we no longer experience. This rating system promotes the natural infrastructure by rewarding communities for innovative solutions, such as the use of buffers and living shorelines to reduce the impacts and severity of floods. In turn, residents and businesses should see lower insurance costs.
Real estate professionals and government entities are not alone in their search for solutions. In its recent report, "The Protective Value of Nature," the National Wildlife Federation promotes natural infrastructure as a way to adapt to worsening climate conditions in existing developed areas. The report points out the enormous benefits of the use of natural infrastructure in adapting to changing conditions. Flood protection, erosion control, water purification and wildlife habitat are all direct benefits from using such areas as part of floodplain management.
Solutions require all hands on deck. The cooperation between governmental entities and developers is imperative to prevent an ineffective piecemeal approach. Government zoning, stormwater regulations, and development requirements can incorporate natural infrastructure features and protect them for use by the community and adjust the footprint of communities to meet future natural conditions.
While flooding causes damage in the billions of dollars every year in our country, the increased rainfall and flooding events are natural, and the cause of flooding is often exacerbated by the prior efforts of the community to respond to flooding expectations that are now shifting with climate change.
Lastly, we need Congressional support for actions that promote and encourage the use of natural infrastructure. From real estate professionals to national conservation organizations, the voices are clear — change is happening, and we must respond.
The Living on the Edge series is free. Registration is required at southcarolina.uli.org.
Jack Smith is chairman of the ULI Coastal Forum and a partner at Nelson Mullins.