Commentary: Church Creek park would serve many valuable purposes

Greenbelt funds could transform the site of a former Church Creek shopping center into a park, fire station and retention pond within the St. Andrews Public Service District if the city and county would get behind the project.
But, sadly, the Greenbelt Advisory Board’s subcommittee rejected the proposal on Wednesday.
I, along with a few other people, spoke in support of the idea, focusing on the need for a park in the area, more options for flood control along the creek and an opportunity to get rid of an eyesore. The old shopping center has been razed and all that remains is several acres of tarmac.
Density along S.C. Highway 61 is the top reason we need green space. The two-lane road is already jammed with traffic for several hours each day, and a developer eventually will propose multifamily housing on this property if we don’t seize this opportunity.
In terms of drainage, the creek-adjacent property could be used to mitigate flooding by creating a retention pond.
I remember when the parcel at S.C. Highway 61 and Parsonage Road was an underperforming shopping center, then when it lost its anchor grocery store. I remember the vacant shopping center and its eventual demolition, leaving only pavement that truckers used for overnight parking, detracting from the character of the surrounding neighborhoods.
So it was depressing to see the subcommittee reject the idea. But the project isn’t dead yet. The full Greenbelt Advisory Board will review it next and, ultimately, Charleston County Council will decide whether to allocate the funds. The parcel is not in Charleston but within the unincorporated St. Andrews PSD. That means the city, county and PSD need to come together to make this project happen.
St. Andrews PSD would get a new fire station. Because the city and St. Andrews PSD have a mutual aid agreement, public safety would be improved. And both city and county residents would benefit from having a park and perhaps some space for water retention.
The Greenbelt subcommittee balked at the price tag, which I can understand. St. Andrews has far fewer residents than Charleston. But Charleston has much more in the bank for Greenbelt projects, about $35 million. Unfortunately, St. Andrews does not have that kind of money.
Because the city of Charleston has a surplus, we should be earmarking funds for projects such as this. The city has made improving drainage in the Church Creek area a priority, but after the Greenbelt meeting, I’m not so sure of that. I left with more questions than answers.
Our region is at a crossroads. We have to adapt or we won’t survive. The city, county and PSD should find a way to make the most of this opportunity. Putting off a decision until September would represent another wasted year. This project seemed like a home run to me. But as soon as bureaucracy reared its ugly head, common sense left the room.
I understand that turning this eyesore into an asset will cost public dollars, but that’s part of what Greenbelt funds are for and, together, the city and county can afford to acquire this land. I will be watching this process closely. I hope you will too.
Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin represents District 10, which includes the West Ashley area along the river north of I-526.