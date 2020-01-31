The Post and Courier’s editorial on Oct. 17, “SC builds better planes and cars. Why don’t we build better kids?” is correctly focused. We don’t, however, (help) build better kids because we start too late to intervene on behalf of kids.
The editorial recommended 4-year-old kindergarten and correctly stated that children of poverty start school behind middle-class peers and fall further behind each year they are in school based simply on the fact they can’t read, nor do they have a primary understanding of language or word construction.
While a solution to the latter point isn’t simple, one must ask, “Where is the starting point? Where does this gap begin?”
The answers rest quite plainly in the fact that poor people, for the most part, do not have disposable income that can be spent on literacy material. Food, rent, clothing, etc., understandably, must be a priority over books, newspapers and magazines. Libraries offer a solution, but only after you can read. If children don’t see adults reading, they are not going to perceive reading as a worthwhile activity. Children, as we all know, copy adult behavior.
Moreover, sound research has established that if students can’t read, they’re unable to succeed in any subject area because 90% of what we want students to learn/know across all content areas is transmitted through the written word. This is true from the third grade through law school and corroborated by a host of literacy studies.
If 90% of success in your life depended on one item, it is axiomatic that one would safeguard and nurture that item.
Where to begin: When a mother brings her infant home from the hospital, she is provided with a starter kit for home care. There are baby products (diapers, powder, soap etc.) and basic literature on baby care. What also should be included are picture books, beginning readers and parent information packets on the critical importance of introducing baby to reading as the child approaches one year of age.
Subsequently, as the baby receives scheduled check-ups, pediatricians’ offices should provide additional and varied reading material on an age-appropriate basis. The importance of literacy should be reinforced by the medical staff at every “well baby” visit as an accompaniment to the distribution of books. If one can advise on a child’s basic nutritional needs, that same person can advise on essential academic nutrition: reading.
If a child has an even modest grasp of written language before arriving at school, chances of successfully navigating the academic continuum are vastly improved. Monetarily, books are not cost prohibitive when bought in bulk and an early preventive investment is far more cash wise than an extended remedial process that is often ineffective.
Put books into parents’ hands who can’t afford them, impress them with the importance of reading and continue the process until their children enter school.
Our teachers can take it from there. They just need students to have a literacy and learning interest that is best fostered by having access to books at a very early age.
Steve Driscoll has worked 46 years in education as a teacher, principal and director of curriculum. He is a consultant focusing on coaching and mentoring school principals.