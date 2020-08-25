Commentary: Charleston's sanitation workers deserve (and have) the city's support

A giant of early American history, President John Adams, is perhaps most fondly remembered for having possessed three outstanding qualities: the good sense to marry Abigail; the good conscience to spurn slavery; and the good judgment to have once remarked that “facts are stubborn things.”
It’s the third of these that we ask you to focus on as you consider the pay, equity and COVID-19-related safety protocols in the city of Charleston sanitation division — facts that clearly, indeed stubbornly, refute the erroneous claims of a recent op-ed.
Before we go any further, let’s take a moment to recognize the most important fact in this entire discussion: Picking up Charleston’s garbage is a hard, dirty, sometimes dangerous job, and the people who do it are among the finest our city has to offer. They are, each and every one, true public servants.
As elected officials, it’s our duty to ensure that they receive the wages, benefits and safe working conditions they deserve.
So, what are we doing to meet that obligation? Well, here’s where we stand.
First, wages. In terms of salary alone, 56 of 60 sanitation employees make $15 or more an hour, and none makes less than $13.50. They all receive the most generous benefits package in the region, including medical, dental and free short-term disability insurance, as well as a full state pension with health care on retirement.
Is that enough for the tough job they do? No. But the facts are clear: When salary and benefits are factored together, city of Charleston sanitation workers are as highly paid as any in the state — and when our $42 million COVID-19 budget shortfall is finally behind us, we’ll keep working every year to make those salaries and benefits even better.
Next, equity. Here we’ve seen real and measurable progress in recent years, with African Americans now holding four out of five supervisory positions in the division and women holding two.
But we know there’s much more to be done. That’s why we’ve directed the city’s new Racial Conciliation Commission to report back within 90 days with a concrete plan to attack the structural inequities that still exist in our city.
And it’s why we’ve invited more than 50 leaders from across the community to serve on that critical commission and then to hold us accountable for the results.
Finally, safety protocols, particularly with regard to COVID-19. Here again, the facts speak for themselves. Since February, the city’s safety division has worked closely with area medical professionals and our own human resources department to develop and implement the highest possible levels of protection for city employees.
These include plentiful personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer, mandatory social distancing, rigorous cleaning procedures, daily temperature checks, internal contact tracing, paid quarantines that don’t affect sick leave and regular communications about available employee benefits and the importance of following city protocols.
As a result of these efforts, the city has kept our COVID-19 numbers manageable, with only 12 total cases in sanitation over the past six months, more than half of which were traced to an exposure outside the workplace. As of this writing, there are no known active cases of COVID-19 among the city of Charleston’s 1,800-person workforce, with only five tests outstanding.
In closing, let us just say what a genuine honor it is to serve alongside the remarkable people who come to work everyday for the city of Charleston. They do the critical jobs that keep our city safe and strong.
And if they have any questions or concerns — about pay or equity or safety or anything else — we want to know. Because taking care of the people who take care of our citizens is the most critical job of all.
John Tecklenburg is mayor of Charleston. Keith Waring is the District 7 City Council member.