Commentary: Charleston's East Side smokestacks matter. Here's why.

The twin brick smokestacks that rise above the St. Julian Devine Community Center in Charleston’s East Side neighborhood are an important contribution to the peninsula’s historic skyline.
With their iconic vertical punctuation along the north end of East Bay Street, they serve as a key demarcation point and physical identity for the East Side community, and they should not be dismissed as merely trash incinerator chimneys and relics of a bygone industrial era.
The protection of Charleston’s unique skyline has been a hallmark of preservation and zoning efforts for more than half a century.
With our flat topography and uniformly low historic building profiles, the vertical features that irregularly punctuate the skyline are that much more significant — most notably our church steeples, fire towers, cupolas and chimneys.
As our skyline becomes increasingly eroded by modern, intrusive buildings, the preservation of these visually compelling elements becomes more urgent.
The city of Charleston owns these smokestacks, yet has ignored its own laws in an attempt to fast-track their removal. The city’s strict preservation regulations on private property owners throughout the downtown historic district carry penalties for practicing what’s referred to as “demolition by neglect” when preservation standards are not met.
As the ultimate arbiters and gatekeepers for preservation throughout the historic district, city officials should not so brazenly circumvent their own rules. What sort of precedent does that set for compliance by private citizens?
The city's response to our requests for information under the Freedom of Information Act reveals a troubling pattern of intentional neglect surrounding these chimneys, since, as early as 2016, structural engineering reports commissioned by the city called for immediate repair.
A subsequent report in 2018 recommended structural stabilization instead of demolition, stating: “While this will eliminate the future maintenance on the chimneys, the loss of these structures is significant and may set an untenable precedent for demolishing repairable structures. Further, the city has very little of its historic industrial structures still intact, and these chimneys are a contributing piece of the fabric in the historically working-class East Side neighborhood.”
An argument has been made by some that the city must pick and choose between capital improvement projects based on priorities set by City Council. As in, the community can either have affordable housing or these smokestacks, but not both. However, preservation of the smokestacks should come from robust and available tax increment financing funds rather than the city’s general operating budget.
Charleston has a legacy of preserving these remnant relics from our past, whether it be the Bennett Rice Mill facade at Union Pier, the portico of the old Charleston Museum at Cannon Park or the structural pier from the Grace Bridge that is practically across the street from the stacks.
These quirky, captivating vestiges express a layered and complicated historic landscape — not one that is sterilized and commodified only for tourism.
Winslow Hastie is president and CEO of the Historic Charleston Foundation.