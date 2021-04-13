Commentary: Charleston's 80 Ashley Ave. project doesn't meet variance test

The Harleston Village Association board has supported, and will continue to support, appropriate opportunities for nonresidential use of property throughout Harleston Village.
As an entity that was chartered to promote the entire neighborhood, the board takes the position that offices, grocery, markets, cafes and similar low-impact entities are valuable additions to our community.
With the rapid pace of development that is consuming Charleston, it is vital that our community strive to achieve a balance between dense urbanization and homogenous residential areas. Although it is true that commercial properties could lead to an increase of nonresidents in the village and other livability concerns, the board maintains that the resulting positives to the community will outweigh the harm, assuming the proposed commercial use is appropriate in scale and scope.
After all, if residents of the village are able to easily walk to their doctor’s appointment or a coffee shop, they will benefit from the convenience and help to reduce traffic.
Here, 80 Ashley Ave. is a valuable architectural asset and is much deserving of beautification. First and foremost, the historic structure must be preserved; however, without a significant investment, it is at risk of collapse or teardown. It is no secret that the required investment and logistical challenges presented by this property have restricted previous revitalization efforts, leading to years of neglect and abandonment.
Based on the aforementioned rationale, the association board is supportive of a nonresidential use for 80 Ashley Ave. Moreover, it is our position that a low-impact commercial enterprise is suitable for this property.
However, because the property is zoned residential, the proposed commercial enterprise requires a "use variance" from the Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals.
Accordingly, this application is subject to the variance test. Among other criteria , the applicant must demonstrate that “the authorization of a variance will not be a substantial detriment to adjacent property or to the public good, and the character of the district will not be harmed by the granting of the variance.”
It is the Harleston Village Association board’s position that on this point, the applicant’s proposed use does not comply.
Although the board maintains that neither the public good nor the character of the district will be harmed by the requested variance, the proposed use could create a “substantial detriment to the adjacent property.” This position is based on property inspections and extensive communications with the applicants, adjacent property owners and residents as well as countless other members of the community.
In light of the association's desire to encourage a variety of uses for property in Harleston Village, we remain optimistic that the applicants and adjacent owners will be able to reach a compromise.
Until such time that a compromise is reached, however, the Harleston Village Association is unable to support the applicant’s variance request.
Scott Anthony is the president of the Harleston Village Association, an adjunct professor at the Charleston School of Law and a local attorney.