Commentary: Charlestonians deserve real protection from rising waters

A man floated down President Street in Charleston on an inflatable pink flamingo on Wednesday afternoon.
With scenes of people coping with flooding in all kinds of ways becoming part of everyday life in our city, I was glad to see The Post and Courier taking a deep dive into what’s happening and why. The recent Rising Waters special report on the impact of accelerating climate change couldn’t be more timely.
Over the past month, Charleston has been hit by two surprise downpours, each dumping 5 inches of rain or more in only two hours. The extensive flooding across our region that occurred as a result of these sudden storms is nothing new to the Lowcountry, but it is becoming more frequent. However, the biggest anti-flooding project being considered — the Army Corps of Engineers’ proposal to construct a 12-foot seawall around the peninsula —wouldn’t prevent flooding from heavy rain. In fact, it could potentially exacerbate it by keeping the water trapped behind the walls.
The nearly $2 billion proposal from the Army Corps, of which the city would have to pay a third, is intended to defend the peninsula only from storm surge. That’s obviously critically important — the surge from a major hurricane could result in economic and human disaster — but Charleston faces many more ongoing, chronic flood threats, including sea level rise, river flooding and heavy rain. Those threats affect the entire city and are getting worse every year.
While the city looks at a massive investment to build a sea wall just on the peninsula, it’s still working on implementing its 1984 drainage plan. After more than 35 years, the plan is only half completed and will need another billion dollars to finish. For some key projects, including needed drainage improvements for the East Side neighborhood and throughout the upper peninsula, there is no funding or plan in sight. And, of course, Johns Island, James Island and West Ashley neighborhoods have significant needs as well.
We can’t afford to divert attention and money to a project that is designed to deal with storm surge in only one part of the city. There needs to be multi-beneficial flood minimization projects implemented throughout the city concurrently.
Charleston experienced a record 89 flood events last year. Whether we like it or not, this is the new normal and we need a comprehensive approach for managing it. Not only does the Army Corps’ plan not come close to being comprehensive; by using up scarce resources, it would make implementing broader solutions that protect the quality of life, property and health of all Charlestonians less likely.
Only a year ago, Charleston citizens chose a broader approach, adopting the Dutch Dialogues as guiding principles for living with water and adapting to the city’s changing relationship with it. The sea wall as proposed is inconsistent with those principles. But I’m hopeful that the process and discussions that have started among the Army Corps, Charleston’s leaders and, most importantly, residents will result in an approach that results in effective flooding solutions and addresses the proposal’s shortcomings. For example, the proposal includes sea level rise projections that are lower than many other estimates. It’s unclear why some areas are not protected by the proposed barrier, including a number of lower income neighborhoods. And it doesn’t make sense for a project of this magnitude, which would change our city forever, to move forward without a full review of its environmental impact
As Charleston addresses its flooding issues, taxpayers will be on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars. They deserve assurances their money will be spent on projects that provide multiple benefits and address the multiple flooding threats we face throughout the city.
Mother Nature has reminded us twice in the past month that there are lots of ways for Charleston to get very wet very quickly. We had better listen and plan for them all.
Laura Cantral is executive director of the Coastal Conservation League.