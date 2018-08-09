As a recovering attorney, I hereby offer my take on U.S. District Judge David Norton’s recent decision nullifying the tour guide licensing regime in Charleston. I feel compelled to exercise my right to free speech as guaranteed to me by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Everyone else seems to be doing so including Kimberly Billups, Michael Warfield and Michael Nolan, who were the three plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the city.
Let me be very clear. This is my opinion and mine alone.
That Judge Norton’s decision is important is beyond debate, as evidenced by the frenzy that has followed its publication. That his decision is well-reasoned is also self-evident. He is a good judge, a smart judge and a man of integrity. It is pointless and, quite frankly, a bit puerile, to criticize Judge Norton for properly interpreting the law. That’s what judges do. Charleston needs to admit that, in this particular instance, she has been hoisted by her own petard, not someone else’s.
This is what it all boils down to, once the crabs in the pot have succumbed to the blistering steam and given up on clawing their way out. Way back when, in order to protect tourists, the city wanted to ensure that her tour guides operated from a common base of historical knowledge, so they came up with the Tour Guide Book and made everyone pass a test based on that book. The city didn’t care whether the guides adhered to that book during tours, just that they had demonstrated a mastery of it when they took the test. Any argument about preserving quality is a non-starter. The city has never cared one iota what any guide said during tours once they possessed a badge.
What got the city in trouble was its insistence that the test be administered at a master’s level, despite the fact that many guides, particularly guides who gave essentially non-historical tours, could have easily gotten by with Charleston History 101. Nor did the city ever try to modify the information or the testing so that guides could choose varying levels of expertise. Nevertheless, it is clear in retrospect that one test did not fit all.
Had the city tinkered, tweaked, resewn, re-hemmed, revamped and reorganized the tour guide exam to reflect those differing needs, the judicial challenge would not have occurred, but it didn’t, and that is why the city lost the challenge.
The city now needs to take a moment of self-reflection and proceed proactively. First, the city needs to issue a statement letting us know if she intends to appeal Judge Norton’s decision. If she does, the judge will probably include some interim order clarifying what affect, if any, the ruling will have pending the appeal. Second, assuming there is no appeal, the city needs to issue a statement delineating where we go from here. The decision is clear – our badges are not worth the paper they’re written on insofar as city ordinances are concerned. Anyone can now offer tours. Until the city adopts a new ordinance to protect her tourists, it is going to be a free-for-all. Mind you, any replacement ordinance must pass constitutional muster as well, so here we go again. I predict the city will back off. It’s cheaper just to let it go and let the market sort itself out.
Putting your hand to someone’s mouth to prevent them from talking is offensive under the Constitution. Consider all the lies espoused in television commercials and you will understand just how broad commercial speech penetrates our lives and how ungoverned it has become. It is the law. If you muzzle speech, do it with a light hand.
Randall Johnson is a registered tour guide and tour guide manager at Bulldog Tours.