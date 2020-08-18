Commentary: Charleston sanitation workers deserve to be heard

Sanitation workers have asked that we set up non-adversarial listening sessions with Charleston city officials to address their grievances. Naysayers have lamented this action, but to them we say, “Welcome to the good fight.”
The problems outlined by the city’s sanitation workers highlight a long pattern of neglect and abuse steeped in a racist culture. While some council members have sat down with these front-line workers, others have taken the traditional position of a city’s administration: We have no money to address your concerns. But this issue is not just about money. It is about human dignity. It is about these front-line workers being heard. In one response to a request to meet, a council member said, “It is my concern as to the ‘wrong’ leadership at the ‘wrong’ time may actually accelerate some of these workers losing their job.” This response echoes those received by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. when he advocated on behalf of sanitation workers. In his letter from jail in Birmingham, Ala., King reminded good-hearted Americans that “justice too long delayed is justice denied.” Here in this day of protest and pandemics, we ask the city: “How long must justice be denied to the essential workers in the sanitation department?”
The following is a list of the sanitation workers’ grievances:
Personal protective equipment and COVID-19 safety protocols are inadequate and might have resulted in the virus spreading among employees. It has been alleged in one case that an employee who was known to have been exposed to COVID-19 was allowed to continue to work, eventually spreading the virus to a co-worker.
Equipment is outdated, and the maintenance team is not responsive or is dismissive to the needs of the crews. Such neglect puts workers’ safety at risk.
There is a racist culture that permeates the lower levels of city government where promotions and raises as well as human dignity are denied.
Workers need a livable, $15 minimum wage. North Charleston did it. Follow its lead. It’s a shame that North Charleston, which is led by a Republican mayor, understands the need for living wages, and Charleston, which is led by a Democratic mayor, still thinks it’s OK to pay people less than what dignity calls for.
Workers should get COVID-19 hazard pay or a bonus if federal relief money comes to the city.
We have had two listening sessions, and one more will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. We have invited city leaders to attend via Zoom. We ask that they come with an open heart and mind. There is no need to come into this meeting speaking of automation and privatization, furloughs and firings, or deficits and delays, as one council member has suggested. Such comments are seen as threats and scare tactics. They also run counter to the non-adversarial atmosphere we are attempting to create to resolve this issue.
We hope that Mayor John Tecklenburg and all council members join these essential workers at the listening session to hear their concerns, and work together to find a path forward.
We also suggest that the mayor and council members do as we did when we were on City Council: Take a day to ride on the back of a truck. See what the workers experience to give us the world-class status we enjoy as a city. Councilmen Karl Brady and Harry Griffin already have committed to doing so. We also ask that the greater Charleston community support these workers as they seek to address their grievances and that we truly live up to our collective and accepted mantra, “Charleston Strong.”
State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, and Kwadjo Campbell, CEO of JC & Associates, are both former city councilmen.