Commentary: Charleston restaurant world's loss of Mickey Bakst is community's gain

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou
On Sept. 14, Charleston learned that Mickey Bakst, one of its anchors and a king amid the restaurant landscape over the past 16 years, was retiring. As this news permeated staff meetings, kitchens, dish pits and boardrooms alike, it is fair to say that we were witnessing first hand an era shift.
I was 22, a manager at The Sanctuary and single. Trying to impress a girl, I set up a reservation at Charleston Grill. Mickey, barely a year in Charleston, had done his research on arriving guests that night and devised a plan to curate an experience just for me.
As we turned the corner into the dining room that night, Mickey immediately took over. Practically dancing through the room to meet us. “Young lady, you look exquisite and it would be my honor to walk you to your table,” he said.
Keep in mind, he and I had never met and still had not said two words to each other, but Mickey read me like a book. As he tucked us into a table, the real show began.
For the next two hours, we might as well have been the only people in the dining room: champagne, gifts from the kitchen, Mickey’s impromptu dance with my date. I was watching something that I had never seen before: theater through genuine, heartfelt loving service to others. Sure, the food, drinks and atmosphere were stellar, but what made that experience so different was the way he made me feel.
At the end of the night, a surprisingly modest bill came. I slipped in my credit card and we continued enjoying the night. Five minutes later, Mickey comes by. “Absolutely not, your money is no good here,” followed by a bunch of other undeserving and gushing compliments that made me feel 10 feet tall.
The next morning, I found out my credit card had been declined, a terrifying and humiliating realization. Most businesses would have no problem coming back and politely asking for another form of payment, but Mickey, embodying true grace and compassion, knew we could settle the bill the next day privately and without embarrassment.
Here is why that first experience stands out: What Mickey was doing for me that night, he was also doing for the entire dining room as he did every night. It’s the very same thing he has done for his staff and the same thing he has done for the thousands in and around Charleston that have benefited from his philanthropy.
What’s more, the joy and enthusiasm he brings to everything he does is both contagious and inspiring. “Find a job you enjoy doing and you will never work a day in your life.” If Mark Twain hadn’t already penned these words, I’d swear they came from Mickey.
Mickey’s impact on me, for one, has been profound. Mentor, coach, spiritual guru, instigator and older brother are just a few of the roles he has played. Most important among them matchmaker. At that same table in the Charleston Grill, 12 years ago, Mickey singlehandedly brokered the introduction to my wife, convinced her I was worth it and life has not been the same since.
While the restaurant community loses a legend in the dining room, the world gains a full-time hero. Mickey’s legacy lies ahead with the thousands of lives he will have the chance to impact through the growth of Ben’s Friends and his other charitable endeavors that will benefit from his full attention.
His life’s work is to love others and today let us celebrate this gift.
Casey Lavin is the managing director for Montage Palmetto Bluff and The Palmetto Bluff Club. Previously, Lavin served as vice president of operations for the Sea Island Co., general manager of The Woodlands, vice president of food and beverage for The Greenbrier and served on the opening team for The Sanctuary on Kiawah Island in 2004.