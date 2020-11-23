Commentary: Charleston needs a better solution than a tax increase. Here's a big idea.

Charleston City Council is considering a tax increase in order to balance our 2021 budget. Even though our residents have suffered through the most financially draining year in recent memory, there are only a few options to create the $9 million in revenue we need, to pair with $9 million in cuts, to balance the general fund. The most popular choice so far has been a property tax increase coupled with a local option sales tax rollback.
In simple terms, the city is looking for you to help bail us out of a deep hole that we created ourselves.
I do not favor a tax increase. We need to do everything we can do keep the tax rate the same for 2021 that it was in 2020. At the same time, I do not favor furloughing employees. However, categorizing a furlough of all city employees as “defunding the police” is just false. Defunding the police would mean taking funds away from the Charleston Police Department budget and placing them in another department. That option is not on the table.
Businesses have made significant sacrifices throughout this pandemic-stricken year. Many have laid off employees, changed their business model or shut down completely. Other than a hiring freeze or working from home, the city of Charleston has made few sacrifices. It is unfair to ask our citizens to shoulder this burden.
The argument to raise taxes revolves around the fact that the amount we collect in property taxes does not cover the cost to provide public safety (police, fire, etc.). However, that is the case every year. The bigger issue is that in 2021 our parking fees, business license fees and hospitality/accommodations tax revenue will all be significantly less than what we anticipated. That is a problem we will continue to face over the next few years. Unfortunately, we previously have had to dip into our reserves when projects have become more costly, and that is now hurting us when we need that money the most.
I have reached out to several municipalities of similar size to Charleston to see how they were able to balance their budgets while keeping the tax rate the same and without “defunding the police.” While I continue to work with these cities to come up with an alternative plan that neither raises your taxes nor cuts off your services, I already have a big idea that I believe is worth taking a look at.
I believe it is time for the city of Charleston to get out of the real estate business. We have way too many assets, and we have zero money to maintain these properties. Just look at Riley Park or Volvo Car Stadium, for example. Both of these venues need upgrades, but the city defers maintenance because we do not have enough money in the budget to upgrade facilities like these while also trying to tackle affordable housing, drainage improvements and infrastructure improvements.
We should sell off the pieces of property that are not necessary for the basic functions of the city. Not only would we receive an influx of revenue to balance this budget and restore some of our depleted reserves, but these properties would no longer be tax exempt, so we would have a new revenue stream of yearly property taxes.
I will not vote in favor of the budget as it is currently presented.
I am willing to put in the extra hours to find another way to balance the budget because our citizens have already sacrificed enough. I hope my colleagues on City Council will join me in this effort.
Harry Griffin is a member of Charleston City Council.