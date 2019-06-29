The Magnolia project in the Charleston Neck is underway again, and the vast Laurel Island landfill is teed up for a matrix of development possibilities.
It always was just a matter of time. A 2008 comprehensive regional study by urbanists Neil Peirce and Curtis Johnson described the Neck as a “rare opportunity to handle inevitable growth without sprawl.” Get its redevelopment right, the consultants said, and many other regional development upgrades will evolve.
Add in all the repurposing concepts for the old Navy base and the pending bus rapid transit system and we begin to understand the strategically important urban development prospects in the middle of, well, Greater Charleston’s future.
But there’s history in this futurescape that offers instructional perspectives about the viability of the Neck — and living and dying on what we now consider a promised land.
Most of us have never heard of Cecil Franklin Jacobs, the brash and politically fearless hero in this tale. Let us celebrate his service and leadership anew.
In 1942, Jacobs went directly from his Wacona, Georgia, high school graduation to World War II combat in both the European and Pacific theaters. He earned a Bronze Star for valor and a Purple Heart. Post-war, he graduated from The Citadel, earned his medical degree at the Medical College of Georgia and a master’s in public health at the University of North Carolina.
When he was named Charleston County’s health director in the mid-1960s, he had a reputation as a no-nonsense practitioner. He was tough and plain-spoken, the antithesis of a public health bureaucrat. And he quickly became a confounding presence for local elected leaders who would soon reckon with his transparent leadership.
In the late ’60s, the nascent National Environmental Protection acts were quickly alerting the public to the hazards of air and water pollution.
Dr. Jacobs was well ahead of the information curve. He had mined Charleston County’s Health Department vital statistics to form a frightening theory — Greater Charleston’s alarmingly high death rates related to heart issues and strokes were straight-line consequences of air pollution.
Dr. Jacobs zeroed in on the Neck. This area right in the center of regional Charleston was a pulsing industrial complex, including a variety of chemical manufacturing operations and an asphalt production factory. Five fertilizer plants operated on the Ashley and Cooper rivers, and a five-furnace ferro-alloy plant thrived on the Cooper River. Three scrap metal operations openly burned vehicles and tires. That these plants generated pollutants was not a theory, it was a visible fact.
And the Neck also pulsed with venerable neighborhoods that working African-American families called home — Silver Hill, Rosemount, Magnolia, Four-Mile. Farther north were Union Heights, Howard Heights, Windsor Place, Daniel Jenkins, Accabee, Five-Mile, Petigru Village, and Victory Park.
Resolutely — and loudly — Dr. Jacobs spread the alarm. The linkage of higher deaths rates in these communities to nearby industrial operations was an inconvenient truth many civic and political leaders did not readily accept.
Jacobs was never shrill, nor did he blink. His message was persistent and profound: living in and near the Neck was living in a death zone; tax revenue and jobs growth were important, but they must always be subordinate to public health.
New federal laws mandated incremental controls of emissions, and soon the industrial folks were on their heels. Jacobs, the public health director, was also the watchdog.
State and federal agencies began to act forcefully, too, and the Neck was in rapid transition. Marginal industrial operations faded away, unable to make the investments mandated by environmental laws. Others became good corporate citizens, abiding by imperatives for pollution control devices.
In 1972, Dr. Jacobs co-authored a widely published study that illustrated his death-zone conclusions in a very interesting way. His data documented that residing closer to pollution origins corresponded with higher death rates.
But Jacobs’ most compelling conclusion simply linked pollution control to better health: The average age of Charleston County residents dying from heart disease jumped from 65.2 years in 1968 to 68.8 by 1970. That was 3.6 years of life gained in just two years of reducing pollution.
Dr. Jacobs was named Conservationist of the Year in 1972 by the National Wildlife Federation. He resigned his Charleston County position in 1977, returning to Georgia where he retired in 1999. He died in October 2016 at age 92.
Advanced pollution controls and enforcements at the few remaining industrial operations are ongoing, and many of those Neck neighborhoods continue to thrive.
Let’s hope the Neck’s future will be a definable success story. Its past surely is, thanks to Dr. Jacobs and the elected leaders who a half-century ago understood that human health and qualities of life are paramount public imperatives.
Ron Brinson, a former associate editor of this newspaper, is a North Charleston city councilman. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.