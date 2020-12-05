Commentary: Charleston must address city budget with future in mind

Charleston faces an $18 million shortfall in its 2021 budget, and City Council is faced with the difficult decision to either cut costs or increase taxes on residents with the final vote on Dec. 15. But the budget challenge before council is more nuanced than a snapshot autopsy of 2020 and an adjustment for 2021. The budget discussion should be evaluated with a longer-term perspective and strategic lens.
In football, the quarterback never wants to throw behind the receiver. But if he throws at the receiver, the ball will end up behind the receiver as the receiver is running down field. The quarterback must anticipate the receiver’s route and “lead” the receiver.
Deciding between cutting departmental budgets or raising taxes on residents and small businesses has no winners. Yet a thorough, retrospective and prospective diagnostic is needed to analyze what ails us today, and develop a recovery plan to avert a future relapse. Charleston is routinely named the world’s top city, and Charleston’s residents deserve world-class thought leadership commensurate with our city’s renown.
The world changed in 2020. Charleston’s budgeting and financial planning must change as well. All have suffered, and the city is in a no-win situation. Council should seize the opportunity to holistically reevaluate its revenue sources and spending with future trends in mind. It should rethink revenue growth and savings opportunities as well as revenue risks unaddressed during good times.
Council was closely divided by a margin of 7-6 in favor of a tax increase in its initial reading of the proposed budget, and would be well-served to more granularly discuss budget line item solutions and apply a forward-looking perspective prior to its final vote.
Charleston’s 156,000 citizens and small businesses were hit with a one-two punch of a global pandemic and resulting economic fallout. Federal subsidies, unemployment benefits, mortgage relief and eviction moratoriums end soon. Six million Americans reported to the Census Bureau that they are somewhat to very likely to face eviction or foreclosure. South Carolina ranks in the top 10 states for residents at such risk.
Charleston suffered revenue decreases dependent on tourism, hospitality and sales taxes. With cyclical revenue streams unlikely to recover in 2021, the alternative revenue sources are resident property taxes or federal bailouts. Council mentioned its 2021 challenge is partially due to a federal subsidy not coming to the city as hoped. While unfortunate, the city should strive to not rely upon shoring-up from the federal government and should diversify revenue streams to become more independent, streamline expenses and hold reserves for rainy days.
Charleston, given dependence on travel and tourism, is susceptible to boom-and-bust cycles. Council must plan accordingly so burdens do not fall disproportionately upon residents during challenging times. While the current shock was pandemic driven, future anticipatable revenue threats must be planned for, such as the city’s reliance on parking garage revenues despite technology reducing automobile ridership, and sales tax erosion of in-store sales shifting online. It would be wise to consider how Charleston can attract businesses and jobs in insulated sectors to supplement revenue bases.
Charlestonians and small businesses depend on financial planning.
Livability and sustainability depend on financial planning. Congestion, flooding, safety, recreation and affordable housing require budget discipline and private-sector alignment.
Preservation and protection of Charleston’s history depend on financial planning. The ability to preserve smokestacks and reinforce Battery sea walls requires capital and forethought.
Budget cut proposals by council members should not be leveraged as political ammunition against proposers. All members should present plans. Diplomacy and collaboration are needed.
If tax increases on residents are chosen as the last resort, City Council should document that taxes will revert to prior levels in the immediate future via a binding mechanism. Equity of shouldering the burden is needed.
Charleston’s 350th anniversary warrants not simply raising a glass to the three-and-a-half centuries that precede us, but raising the bar for the centuries that lie ahead. While the Gamecocks search for a new football coach to transform them into a high-powered offense like Clemson has achieved, Charleston residents deserve for City Council to re-huddle and ensure they have called the right play and in fact will be leading the receiver.
Justin Ferira and Joe Waring are Charleston natives and residents and Liberty Fellows. Ferira is CEO of the Seine Group investment firm, serves on the West Ashley Revitalization Commission and the board of Lowcountry Local First, and has guest lectured on finance at Harvard University and served as an adjunct professor of finance at the College of Charleston. Waring is CFO of Evening Post Industries, serves on the board of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and is chair of the Be-A-Mentor program in Charleston.