Commentary: Charleston isn't the only SC institution celebrating 350 years

This year, the S.C. State Guard is celebrating its 350th anniversary. As a legislatively mandated all-volunteer state defense force, we are one of the oldest such military organizations in existence.
The Massachusetts Bay Colony first formed ranks in 1645, but the Massachusetts militia was activated and deactivated numerous times, and the state no longer fields a state militia. Our lineage, however, stretches back to 1670, when the first English colonists and their accompanying men-at-arms landed at Albemarle Point on the Ashley River.
It’s interesting and also connected that Albemarle Point was named for George Monck, 1st Duke of Albemarle and captain-general of the “Army of the Kingdom of England.” He was one of Carolina's original Lords Proprietors.
Those armed men were the sole military force defending the new colony against all threats, and the first predecessor organization to our modern S.C. State Guard. Ten years after landing at Albemarle, the tiny band of provincial militia packed up along with the settlers and moved across the river to the peninsula between the Ashley and Cooper rivers.
In 1682, near the end of Gov. Joseph West’s second term, the provincial government passed a law establishing an official militia of the province. These S.C. militiamen repulsed French and Spanish invaders. They attacked St. Augustine, Fla., and won the Yamassee War in 1715.
Numerous colonial wars and expeditions followed until the eruption of the American Revolution in 1775, when S.C. militia units were formed into three brigades under Gens. Francis Marion, “the Swamp Fox,” Thomas Sumter, “the Gamecock,” and Andrew Pickens, “the Fighting Elder.”
S.C. militiamen also served in the War of 1812 and again with great distinction during the Mexican War and throughout the entire American Civil War.
In 1903, Congress enacted the Militia Act establishing a National Guard, which, unlike the state militias from which it was born, could be federalized. The old S.C. militia was dormant for the next 14 years, but it was reactivated during World War I to fill the gap in South Carolina when S.C. National Guard troops were deploying to the Western Front in France.
Then in 1941, as World War II was raging across Europe and the Pacific, Gov. Burnet Maybank signed into law the S.C. Defense Force, the final predecessor organization to the S.C. State Guard.
Like our all-volunteer militia forebears, the S.C. State Guard is among the first organizations to respond in times of disaster. In his remarks on the floor of Congress in June, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson noted that the the S.C. State Guard is made up of “highly trained and ready professionals,” adding that “when serious natural or man-made disasters strike our state, the mission of the State Guard is to quickly respond to protect people and property and to help communities recover.”
And we do. Operating in coordination with S.C. National Guard forces, law enforcement and other state, county and municipal agencies during emergencies, the State Guard has proven itself time and again. Most recently, when Hurricane Joaquin struck in 2015, followed in successive seasons by Matthew, Harvey, Florence and to a lesser degree Dorian, our men and women were among the first to respond, providing everything from engineers and medical teams to emergency supply logistical and distribution assistance and legal support, law enforcement support, even performing high-risk search-and-rescue missions.
As a part of the S.C. Military Department — which also oversees the S.C. Army National Guard, the S.C. Air National Guard and the Emergency Management Division — the S.C. State Guard and its members have worked shoulder-to-shoulder with federal, state and local first responders.
In his remarks, Congressman Wilson reminded us that “in 2018 alone, the nearly 1,000 members of the State Guard volunteered more than 90,000 hours protecting the lives and property of South Carolinians.”
Later this year, the S.C. State Guard will host a formal 350th anniversary ceremony at its historic Olympia Armory in Columbia. Please join us in celebrating not only our rich history, but the volunteer men and women who have made that illustrious history what it is today and will be in the future.
Brig. Gen. Leon Lott is commander of the S.C. State Guard and sheriff of Richland County.