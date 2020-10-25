Commentary: Charleston deserves a school board focused on kids

The Charleston Coalition For Kids is a group of concerned parents, grandparents, educators, business leaders and elected officials who expect our school board to make the futures of 50,000 students their top agenda item. We launched in 2017 as a broad, nonpartisan effort to help identify and support highly qualified leaders to serve on the Charleston County School Board.
Change is needed. Numerous parents, educators, community leaders and organizations stand with us in calling to shatter the status quo in Charleston’s public schools. We need leaders who will use every tool and do all they can to improve schools for our kids.
We fight for change because the status quo is not working for many of the 50,000 students in our district:
- 40% of students in our Title 1 high-poverty schools are in the lowest quartile of academic achievement. This means a path to college, high-paying jobs or successful high school completion is unlikely.
- Six Charleston high schools rank in the bottom 10% in the state on 2020 SAT scores.
- Only 5% and 7% of CCSD’s African American students tested “Career and College Ready” for math and reading, respectively, on statewide ACT achievement tests. Compare this to 53% and 58% of white students achieving the same standard.
- Half of our middle schoolers are considered “pupils in poverty,” and only 25% of those are proficient in reading and math.
- South Carolina was shown to have some of the nation's most significant COVID-19 learning loss, according to a Stanford University study.
Charleston Coalition for Kids has spent the past two years advocating for policy, recruiting talented leaders and learning from positive examples in other places. We identify and endorse candidates who understand the need to effect real change for kids. Charleston County School District is a huge public enterprise, with nearly 50,000 students, 6,000 employees, 85 schools and a more than $940 million annual budget. The school board may have more influence on the future of our community than any other elected office.
In 2018, four candidates were endorsed by The Post and Courier, Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and our organization, and won the election. Over the past two years, they have advocated for common sense improvements: more pre-K programs, expanding access for low-income students to attend our best public schools and high-tech career centers, and giving principals and teachers more autonomy to transform their schools. This is progress and took courage to implement. But we have much farther to go.
That is why we proudly endorse Lauren Herterich, Charles Monteith, Courtney Waters, Chris Fraser and Hunter Schimpff for the school board. These leaders bring unique perspectives, open minds and an urgency to solve some of the public school system’s most pressing problems.
Yes, it is true that our donors choose to remain anonymous. They want our community’s focus to be on our collective mission — school board members operating with urgency and putting kids at the top of every agenda. It is hard to argue that our school board does not need a watchdog, an advocate and a counterweight. We are willing to play those roles. For too many years, few were holding board members accountable to outcomes, which is what students and parents deserve. In roles that are elected by the public, one way to hold people accountable is to run against them.
We will not lose sight of what matters most — pushing our school board to give all children a fair shot to succeed, no matter what ZIP code they are from.
Former Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley Jr. is a founding supporter of Charleston Coalition For Kids. Josh Bell is the coalition's executive director.