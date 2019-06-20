The Charleston County School Board will hear feedback June 24 from four stakeholder groups that have been considering “Mission-Critical Actions” needed for schools in downtown Charleston, North Charleston, West Ashley and Johns and Wadmalaw islands. Conversations have been taking place for the past three months around ways to ensure that all students in these four constituent districts can get a high-quality education in grades PK-12 without leaving the schools in their neighborhoods.
The county’s other constituent district schools will also have needs to be addressed in the future, but our immediate focus is on these four areas that are deemed most critical.
Each of the four areas has a set of unique challenges requiring the board to seek “bold ideas” to address these issues. The identified challenges include:
North Charleston has the county’s largest number of schools that are considered to be low-performing by the state.
Downtown Charleston schools do not reflect the diversity of the student population on the peninsula.
West Ashley has the county’s highest percentage of students who attend school outside the area for which they are zoned.
Johns and Wadmalaw islands are experiencing population growth that could overwhelm the small schools that serve the area.
Facilitators have led the Mission-Critical Action groups on a very compressed timeline around discussion questions. The board wanted these community groups to vet ideas such as merging schools or changing grade configurations, basically to see what the participants saw as doable and worthy of advancing for more planning. The board understands that more conversations will be needed prior to making any of these bold ideas actionable.
Alongside this work, the board tasked the district administration with developing ideas to address a list of districtwide directives including such topics as a simplified way to report school performance, redesign of early childhood programs, review of magnet and choice programs, school leadership, capital program needs, as well as the staff’s bold recommendations for schools.
As chair and vice chair of the school board, we feel it is important to point out that there are issues in the Charleston County School District that have been allowed to exist for far too long, and many of those are having a detrimental impact on our communities and on the larger school system. We have too many schools that do not pass the eye test of being integrated. We have too many schools where low academic performance has become the norm and entire neighborhoods of students are affected.
The members of the school district’s board of trustees are poised to act. We are ready to move beyond the talk and take actions that should not be passed on to future school boards. These actions are called mission-critical because we believe that is exactly what they represent. The school district cannot fulfill its mission to have every student college and career ready until all of our communities have schools their children are proud to attend.
The Rev. Eric Mack is chairman and Kate Darby is vice chairwoman of the Charleston County School Board.