Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.