Commentary: Charleston County paramedic haunted by "a needless death"

The first time Greg Carney saw the video from the Mount Pleasant policewoman’s body camera, he vomited. Watching it again with me, watching the very moment he administers a maximum dose of a powerful sedative that will end the life of Jamie Britt, is incredibly hard.

How does it feel to see it again, I ask.

“I feel (expletive) horrible,” he says. “I feel like this was absolutely not necessary.”

While graphic videos have been roiling police departments nationwide, this is one video the Mount Pleasant Police Department doesn’t want you to see. The town has refused to release the body camera footage in Britt’s death last fall, despite my months-old records request. (I eventually got it through other sources.)

The video is important not only for what it says about how Mount Pleasant cops handled Britt’s arrest, but what it says about how Charleston County EMTs use ketamine, an anesthetic, in subduing unruly suspects.

“They give it too much,” says Carney, who has spent 25 years as a paramedic on Charleston County ambulances. “I think they like it too much. They think it is cool and sexy.”

Carney is haunted by what happened that September night at Snee Farm’s entrance. What began as a blown tire devolved into a tragedy that left one man dead and another man’s long career as a first responder in ruins.

The Charleston County coroner ruled Britt’s death a homicide, attributing it to “restrain asphyxia” — he couldn’t breathe because of the position the police placed him in on the ground — and “the toxic effects of ketamine.”

The State Law Enforcement Division still hasn’t completed its investigation a year later. The town recently agreed to pay $3 million to Britt’s family to settle a claim, and the county could face a costly payout, too.

Wednesday marks the first anniversary of Britt’s arrest.

Watching the video a year later, Carney says he is certain of this: “A man lost his life unnecessarily. This was a needless death.”

In the video, Britt, 50, struggles to change his tire when a policewoman arrives, responding to a call about a man urinating in public.

Britt has his shirt off, is sweating and drunk. (He later registered three times the legal limit for alcohol.)

He is variously polite and profane, not wanting his car towed. He’s not making it easy.

The exchange is mostly amicable until the officer’s supervisor shows up. He quickly decides to arrest Britt for being intoxicated, and it all goes bad. Britt was a big man — 6-foot-3 inches, 300 pounds — and the cops wrestle him to the ground. They cuff his hands behind his back and shackle his feet. He struggles and curses. Four cops pin him, face down.

By my count, Britt says “I can’t breathe” — words that have become infamous in one disturbing video after another — or a variation of that more than 10 times. “I swear to God I am about to die,” he begs. “Please, please, you’re hurting me. Please help me! Please!”

It’s painful to hear, worse to watch.

Thirty minutes into the video, Carney and his partner roll up in their ambulance. Carney’s partner gets out, looks at the scene and tells Carney to bring the ketamine.

Carney, 56, has been saving lives most of his life. He started going to volunteer fire department meetings in Folly Beach with his dad at age 12; he got a first-responder certificate at 16. He says taking care of people is “a calling from God.”

When he answered the call that night, it was only the second time he had used ketamine. The first time was to help an accident victim. This was different: He was sedating a man handcuffed and shackled on the ground.

“What is that?” Britt asks Carney as he swabs his right arm before giving him the shot.

“It’s a little medicine to make you have a good time,” Carney tells him.

Within minutes, Britt’s blood pressure collapses, and he stops breathing. In the ambulance, the paramedics work furiously to revive him, but he never regains consciousness. He’s taken the East Cooper Medical Center, where he is declared dead 16 brutal days later. He left behind a wife and a young son.

Mount Pleasant Police didn’t respond to my request for comment. “Charleston County regrets the loss of any life, but due to possible litigation we decline to comment at this time,” a county spokesman said.

Ketamine is a well-regarded anesthetic used in everything from treating pain to depression. Its growing use in the past decade to incapacitate troublesome suspects has led to investigations and lawsuits linking it to deaths and injuries. In August, the American College of Emergency Physicians and the American Society of Anesthesiologists came out against its use “solely for a law enforcement purpose and not for a legitimate medical reason.”

Its use has risen sharply in South Carolina in the 3½ years since paramedics began employing it. Charleston County EMTs have used it 520 times, by far the most of any county, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. No state agency tracks deaths or adverse reactions related to its use.

Britt’s death has shaken Carney like nothing else in a lifetime on the job. He hasn’t worked as a paramedic in months because he says he can’t handle it now. While both DHEC and the county have cleared him of wrongdoing, he remains under criminal investigation like everyone involved that night.

His talking to me may well end his career as an EMT, but he feels an obligation to warn of the perils of ketamine. The drug has its uses, he says, but tranquilizing prisoners should not be one of them. Patience and a little conversation is most often a better option, he says.

He says the risks of ketamine were never adequately explained in his training. His own research since has opened his eyes.

“I personally think it should be taken off the trucks,” he says. “My goal is that this never happens again.’’

Jamie Britt’s story needs to be told. Who better to tell it than Greg Carney? Columbia should listen.

