Commentary: Charleston County needs to avoid a travesty in Phillips community

What Charleston County proposes to do to the Phillips community is a travesty.
The state's leaders already violated the integrity of this historic community in the early 1940s when they moved the road, which originally went from the Wando-Cainhoy ferry around the north side of Phillips — keeping its integrity — to right through the middle of community. Today, S.C. Highway 41 runs straight through the original 1870s landowners' properties.
Over time, Mount Pleasant approved new development after new development along the western side of Highway 41. This little-traveled country road eventually turned into stacks of angry commuters trying to get from their new homes in Park West, Dunes West, Planters Point and Rivertowne into Mount Pleasant, Charleston, West Ashley, North Charleston and beyond.
In the meantime, the Phillips population changed little; most of the folks who lived there are descendants of the original 1870s settlers. This means that Phillips residents don’t cause the traffic congestion; the newcomers do.
Prior to new development, the Phillips community rarely flooded because the surrounding virgin land acted as a sponge whenever it rained. Now, Phillips floods regularly due to the destruction of surrounding wetlands with development fill and the widespread proliferation of impervious surfaces.
Of the two choices presented to the county, more of Alternative 1 (widening 41 through Phillips) is in the 100- and 500-year floodplains than Alternative 7A (which would go around the north side of Phillips). That makes Alternative 1 more vulnerable to flood hazards.
According to the recent Southern Environmental Law Center's Highway 41 project review — which was conducted for the Phillips Community Association, S.C. Coastal Conservation League and the Center for Heirs Property Preservation — the Charleston County transportation study doesn’t seem to have evaluated the impacts of its alternatives on stormwater runoff and flooding under future conditions. Alternative 7A would divert traffic away from the floodplain and storm surge risk zone — a better solution.
The county's Highway 41 community impact report states that Alternative 1 would result in no residential impacts, but this is extremely misleading and highly disingenuous since the five-lane expansion would require right-of-way acquisitions for 84 properties and would bring Highway 41 practically up to some residents’ doorsteps.
With this traffic, noise, smell, visual unpleasantness, and stormwater runoff, would you want to continue living here?
The Phillips folks have no choice but to stay. They have limited income and some might not receive monetary compensation because their homes are on heirs' property.
An August 2016 Charleston County Historic Resources Survey determined that the Phillips community is eligible for listing on the National Trust Register of Historic Places, and a push is underway to have it listed. But implementing Alternative 1 would destroy most of the things that make that listing a possibility.
Charleston County and Mount Pleasant should be at the head of the line to protect these communities, as their current comprehensive plans both recommend protection of the integrity of settlement communities — which Phillips is — by limiting further encroachment and deterioration of the original development patterns. Alternative 1 for Highway 41 does not honor this commitment.
What was Charleston County thinking when it made Alternative 1 the No. 1 choice? Please join with the Southern Environmental Law Center, the Phillips community, the Coastal Conservation League and the Center for Heirs' Property Preservation and request that the county return to the drawing board and consider less damaging alternatives that would better avoid and address impacts to nearby communities and wetlands.
Pat Sullivan is a community advocate who lives in Mount Pleasant.