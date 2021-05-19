Commentary: Charleston County must act now on affordable housing. Here's how.

The Charleston Metro Chamber projects that we need more than 2,600 affordable housing units per year for the next 10 years to even keep up with growth in the area. Only about 3% of that is being built.
As a priest and pastor who lives and works in downtown Charleston, I have seen first-hand the deleterious effects of the shortage of affordable housing. Our community is at a tipping point, but none of it should come as a surprise to any of us, least of all to our local elected officials.
The Charleston County Planning Commission has been sounding the alarm bell since before 2009, when it first created an Affordable Housing Committee that went on to warn of the dangerous future ahead. A housing needs assessment in 2014 found a lack of diverse housing options, a lack of affordable housing near public facilities and jobs, and a lack of the collaboration necessary to address housing needs. A more recent study updated the 2019 S.C. Housing Report and shares much of the same findings. Do you notice a pattern?
County Council continues to study a problem we have solutions for while Charleston families are faced with impossible decisions between rent or groceries, rent or child care, rent or transportation, and on and on. Businesses continue to close because employees cannot afford to live here.
Many communities not unlike ours — including Greenville and Charlotte — have had success combating their housing crises by using a tool called an affordable-housing trust fund. There is a long, proven history with this tool, which essentially makes it easier for developers to build affordable housing. There is also a long, diverse list of stakeholders in Charleston who support the idea, including the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, Metanoia, the Charity Foundation, the Charleston Area Justice Ministry, the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, the South Carolina Community Loan Fund, Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities and more.
When else has there been such a coalition rallied around affordable housing?
Establishing and funding an affordable-housing trust fund now is an amazing opportunity for members of Charleston County Council to work together, across party lines, to invest in the future of our community. Our housing crisis does not discriminate based on party affiliation; it is tearing away at the threads of your community no matter who you are.
More than 10 years ago, some smart and capable people warned us about housing. What do we have to show for those warnings and studies? Imagine another 10 years of no action. Imagine how many of your friends, neighbors, children and grandchildren will be forced to move away from this place of dwindling opportunities and empty futures to vibrant, livable, affordable communities. As a faith leader who cares deeply about the welfare and well-being of all, I consider such a future intolerable.
Now imagine if our County Council finally establishes and funds an affordable-housing trust fund. Imagine our children with stable homes, and senior citizens being able to afford to live here after a lifetime of working. Imagine our police officers and firefighters being able to afford to live in the neighborhoods they serve. Imagine we all have roofs over our heads, jobs we can keep and vibrant, thriving communities of people who are doing more than just surviving.
If Charleston County Council — along with the numerous and diverse array of stakeholders committed to the cause — does not commit itself to solving our housing crisis, many of our neighbors and favorite local businesses will not be here in another 10 years. Now is the time to come together and take real, significant action for the future of our entire community. If council does not act now, our community will leave a legacy of ever-widening disparity and suffering.
The Rev. Dr. Adam J. Shoemaker is rector of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.