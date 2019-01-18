Last week, Charleston County Council agreed to an amended contract with the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank and the South Carolina Department of Transportation to fund the estimated $300 million shortfall to complete the Mark Clark Expressway. Most of the public, including a majority of County Council, consider this a victory for Charleston County after the project was in question for over 11 years.
However, there are some who are concerned that the additional funding needed to complete the Mark Clark Expressway will reduce funding for other sales tax projects, like Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant, the improvements at Main Road and U.S. Highway 17 in West Ashley, the widening of U.S. Highway 78 in North Charleston and the bus rapid transit system. Charleston County residents should rest assured that these concerns are misplaced. The county has a funding strategy that is fiscally sound, and its past performance of completing sales tax projects on time and under budget is proof positive we can improve our community’s transportation infrastructure needs.
Although the amended contract to complete the Mark Clark requires the county to fund the project over the $420 million provided by the infrastructure bank, the county will, as it has done on all past projects, actively seek any available funding to include federal, state and local grants. These funding sources alone could total hundreds of millions of dollars.
The county’s track record to obtain outside funding speaks for itself. For example, the Bees Ferry Road widening project, which was funded by the 2004 half-cent sales tax, was projected to cost taxpayers $50 million. But the county obtained $25 million in state/federal dollars, so only $25 million was needed from the county. These creative and persistent efforts free up sales tax dollars to be used for other projects.
While the cost to complete the Mark Clark is only an estimate, the county strives to complete projects under budget. For example, the Johnnie Dodds improvements project in Mount Pleasant was estimated to cost $100 million, yet the project was built for $84 million. With a bigger price tag comes greater incentives for the county to use county resources efficiently and effectively to maximize every dollar.
Also, the county has a top-notch financial team. In the past, the county has borrowed only when necessary and refinanced county debt when optimal. During the first sales tax program, these financial practices resulted in $50 million to $60 million in savings, which is still available from the first sales tax program to utilize toward the Mark Clark project without impacting regional plans under the first or second sales tax programs.
County Council is committed to solving our community’s transportation needs in an economically sound, practical and reasonable way. We believe this can be accomplished without shortchanging the county’s current priorities and without ignoring our long-term regional transportation needs. It’s a win-win for all.
J. Elliott Summey is chairman of Charleston County Council.