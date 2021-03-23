Commentary: Charleston County has positioned itself to take the lead on climate action

Earlier this month, Charleston County Council made S.C. history by passing a climate action resolution that recognizes the climate crisis “as a clear immediate and long-term threat to the well-being of all communities” and encourages “the development and implementation of an equity-centered, community-based, integrated climate action plan.” I applaud Councilman Kylon Middleton for introducing it and County Council for passing it (by a 6-3 vote).
The last time there was this much carbon dioxide trapping heat in our atmosphere, 2.6 million years ago, there were no icecaps, and the Lowcountry was part of the ocean floor. Last year was the hottest in human history, with the most hurricanes ever recorded. As oceanographers, climatologists and disaster specialists around the world sound the alarm on the dire changes to our climate systems, passing this resolution is a great start for Charleston County.
Now comes the crucial next step: doing everything we can on climate. We have solutions that we know work and, in some cases, have already arrived locally: weatherization programs, green building incentives, complete streets with safe walk and bike options, increased recycling and composting, wetlands protection and more. In some cases, it’s a matter of taking things we’re already doing, such as expanding public transit, and soliciting the grants and partnerships to do them on a transformative scale.
Last year, about 60 households participated in low-income weatherization programs in Charleston County. Sixty households now pay up to 30% less on their monthly energy bill and no longer suffer from mold; these families now have functional air conditioning for the ever-hotter summers and stand a chance against ever-increasing hurricanes.
But it could have been 6,000 households. According to a University of North Carolina Environmental Finance Center analysis of our area, there were tens of thousands of homes in the Lowcountry with “high demand” for energy efficiency upgrades in 2011, and that number has likely increased since then. We need to expand weatherization efforts and create a revolving loan fund to finance efficiency work if we’re going to have any hope of bridging this gap.
There’s much to be done, but Charleston County has many groups with which to partner. The city of Charleston just unveiled its climate action plan, with a host of recommendations that can be shared with the county. The town of James Island approved its climate action resolution in December. Local nonprofit and activist groups such as the Sustainability Institute, the Coastal Conservation League and the Charleston Climate Coalition stand ready to assist.
Nationally, there has never been as much energy and momentum behind the fight for a clean and livable climate as there is now. Federal grants and partnerships are on the horizon for well-positioned local governments.
The Southeast needs climate champions. Most counties are in the same place we were just a month ago: having not yet acknowledged that climate change exists, let alone creating a plan to address it. By enacting serious, transformative climate action, Charleston County can help lead the Southeast in meeting the crisis head-on. And in the process, we can take long overdue steps toward mending centuries-old inequities, and build a healthier, more livable Lowcountry.
Belvin Olasov is the co-chair and founder of the Charleston Climate Coalition, a Lowcountry-based climate activism and advocacy group.