Commentary: Charleston County GOP values inclusion -- and honest dialogue

In good faith, I granted attorney David Savage’s request to address members of the Charleston County Republican Party on Jan. 11.

However, Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks’ decision to share Mr. Savage’s experience without allowing for an open, fair and honest recount and dialogue about the proceedings is disappointing. Mr. Savage is my friend and a good man, but while he was invited to the meeting, I was not invited to take part in the conversation and summary review of what transpired there. It is both unjust, unkind and not in the spirit of diplomacy for me and our party to be the repeated target of discontent and grievances.

We are a big tent party and must all work together to reach common goals upon common ground despite our differences. This is the time for the healing of our communities and our country. Now is not the time for cynicism, inflammatory rhetoric, ultimatums and calls to contentious public debate but the time for understanding and calls to come to the table. I honestly believe doing so would reveal that there isn't much daylight between us.

To speak as a representative of the party and vehemently condemn everyone in the party who supports President Trump is not the way to bring us together. It’s the way to divide us.

We have condemned violent protests and lawlessness every time they've been reported. We condemned the Jan. 6 actions of those who stormed the Capitol. But we refuse to condemn hundreds of thousands of peaceful protesters because a handful chose to be lawless and defy everything the vast majority stood for. Because a relatively few people decided to do something stupid doesn't nullify the concerns of the many.

In May 2017, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “Our election was hijacked. There is no question. Congress has a duty to #ProtectOurDemocracy & #FollowTheFacts.” Yet the left that fancies itself the sole arbiter of tolerance and bigotry has broad-brushed 74 million Americans as domestic terrorists for harboring doubts about the 2020 election .

As chair of the Charleston County GOP, I will always stand for inclusion, and civil and honest dialogue. I will always entertain having guest speakers who come in good will to share diplomatically and thoughtfully. However, we must do so with honesty and transparency without ulterior motives to discredit either our organization or loyal, devoted and service-oriented members.

In specific regards to my friend’s comment that “silence is deafening and shocking,” I would agree. However, with an abundance of respect I do not recall him making any public statements or asking to speak at our meeting regarding the innocent civilians and police officers who were attacked in last summer's riots. His comment regarding officer Brian Sicknick of the Capitol police, memory eternal, apply here: “If we say nothing of his death, we become complicit.” Though he made reference to scripture and to the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., both were misused to judge, not inspire.

This use of rhetoric to incite, agitate and accuse is fueling our country's divisiveness. The implication that we condone violence or are unsympathetic is untrue. In no uncertain terms, our party condemns all violence against all innocents, our revered institutions, our government and government buildings, including courthouses, city halls, police precincts, law enforcement, our communities and our nation.

My friend was given full freedom to speak and express himself at our meeting. He was thanked for coming and offered an invitation to further discuss the proceedings or any questions he may have had. Instead, he chose to use the occasion to question the very foundation of our beliefs and efforts.

The Charleston County Republican Party remains committed to invite everyone to the table. We trust that those who accept our invitation will hold these same ideals. Let’s be courageous. Let’s sit and discuss our differences. Every voice counts. Everyone matters.

Maurice Washington is chairman of the Charleston County Republican Party and a former member of Charleston City Council.