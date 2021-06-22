Commentary: Charleston County Council should name social services center after Teddie Pryor

Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor is an unsung political figure within the county. He has not received the recognition he’s due and deserves to have the new social services center named in his honor.
He has been a County Council member for 17 years, serving nearly seven years as its chairman. He also sat on the North Charleston Sewer Commission and Charleston County Constituent School Board.
I met Chairman Pryor in late 2004 as we both were contending to become members of County Council because of its change to single-member districts. I found him to be a man of fairness, courage, tenacity, political prowess and altruism with a strong commitment to righting wrongs.
One of Chairman Pryor’s first acts when elected to council was to craft a diversity policy to promote equality, equity and inclusion within council’s workforce. The county never had such a policy, and under his guidance, diversity became a reality.
As a result, procurement for minorities rose from 3% to 18%; the portion of African Americans who made more than $50,000 a year rose from 7.4% to 30%, and the number of African Americans who headed departments rose by 250%. When council allowed contributions for outside agencies to assist individual communities, contributions to African American organizations rose from $13,000 to $150,000 per year. African American businesses also began procuring million-dollar contracts.
A yearly summer youth program was put in motion where up to 100 high school and college students received employment at no cost to taxpayers. His greatest achievements came, however, after he rose to council chairman in 2009.
As chairman, Pryor was instrumental in negotiating with business and political stakeholders in creating one of the most significant economic developments in the county: the investment by the Boeing Company. He worked tirelessly with stakeholders such as then-Gov. Nikki Haley, U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, S.C. Senate Finance Chairman Hugh Leatherman, then-S.C. Sen. Robert Ford and North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. In addition to Boeing, the county was able to lure prominent aerospace companies that service Boeing such as Senior, Eaton and Pacific Rim.
Boeing was the most conspicuous success, but there were others. Under his leadership, 38 major companies set up operations in the county, including Cummins Turbo Technologies, DaimlerChrysler, MWV Specialty Chemicals (now known as Ingevity) and Streit USA Armoring. The investment by these corporations totaled $2.7 billion and created 10,834 jobs. Of all of Charleston County’s chairmen, Pryor is the “winningest chairman in our economic development history,” according to Steve Dykes, the county's economic director.
In 2011, Chairman Pryor led the county’s financial team to New York to meet with bond rating agencies Standard & Poors, Moody’s and Fitch Group to revisit the county’s credit rating. The venture was a great success, as the rating rose from AA+ to AAA. It was the first such rating in the county's history. The new rating allowed council to immediately refinance the county's bonds at lower interest rates, resulting in the savings of $6 million to taxpayers. There are many other accomplishments, too numerous to mention.
With all Chairman Pryor has accomplished for the citizens of the county, he has not received the approbation that he deserves.
Time is way overdue to recognize Chairman Pryor, who has given so much through his civic leadership and achievements. Charleston County Council is building a new social services center. Mr. Pryor has been the leading force in its creation, working vigorously, laboriously and resolutely for its fruition. There were many obstacles, but he never capitulated.
It would be most fitting to recognize the accomplishments of Chairman Pryor by naming the social center hub the Teddie E. Pryor Sr. Social Center.
Henry E. Darby represents District 4 on Charleston County Council.