Commentary: Charleston County Council must preserve historic Phillips community

It is not every day that local government gets to protect an important historic site, save small homeowners from over development and demonstrate in real time that we, as a community, value black history.

That is exactly what Charleston County Council will get to do if it votes to protect the small Phillips community, an historic African American settlement dating to the 1870s.

Highway 41 is under economic pressure as hyper development engulfs Mount Pleasant and Berkeley County. The Phillips community, established by freedmen in the 1870s, is located next to the Sweetgrass Basket Traditional Cultural Property in northern Mount Pleasant.

There are various highway alternatives, but the worst one, Alternative 1, would essentially destroy the historic character of the Phillips community.

Historic Charleston Foundation and other preservation groups have opposed this wanton destruction of history and urged Alternative 7a, which protects the Phillips community, one of only a small handful of surviving historic African American communities East of the Cooper. Formerly enslaved people built homes as free landowners and became successful farmers, tradesmen and businessmen. It is rooted in Gullah traditions and values and is eligible to be included in the National Register of Historic Places.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

As Historic Charleston notes:

“Alternative 1 would irreparably disrupt and divide the Phillips Community, displace neighbors whose families have inhabited this community for generations, and encroach upon property that has been passed down through families over generations. The Phillips Community residents have thrived in this place for the last 150 years, and the traffic congestion in Mt. Pleasant along Highway 41 is not their fault. This community should not have to bear the burden for the strain to transportation resources caused by development that has occurred over the last 20 years. To widen Highway 41 through the Phillips Community is disrespectful at best and unconscionable at worst.”

Historic preservation is not just about the wealthy and elite.

County Council’s unanimous vote to protect the Phillips community would demonstrate that we care about everyone’s history and that preserving the legacy of the Lowcountry’s history is all of our business.

Robert Rosen is the author of “A Short History of Charleston.”