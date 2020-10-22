Commentary: Charleston coroner's office has a long and fascinating history

On Nov. 14, 1795, the office of city coroner was established for Charleston.
That official was “empowered to take inquest of all felonious and other violent and casual deaths within the boundaries of the city and its port.”
By 1800, a similar office was assigned the same duties in areas outside of the city limits. The district coroner was appointed by the governor. After the Civil War, only the county death official remained in power.
The inquest was held wherever the body was found, in the waters of the harbor, or the dingy alleys of the city.
The coroner called out for jurors as he galloped to the scene, hoping to gather 12 semi-coherent and somewhat sober souls who could stand the physical condition and stench of the remains.
Sharks abounded in the harbor and made quick work of the human body. A few big bones and a scrap of clothing retrieved along with a skull often left much to the jurors’ imagination.
Dozens died in fires every year, children being the most frequent victims.
The bodies of violent crime victims deteriorated over time and blended back into the earth.
In seeking the truth behind a suspicious death, coroners ordered a physical examination of the body, performed by a local medical practitioner. The dissection was most often done while the inquest was taking testimony from witnesses in the same immediate area. After testimony, material evidence was offered to jurors for their consideration. Set before them were any number of pistols, swords, knives and even rope garrotes.
Then the jurors would view the body of the deceased. If it were a natural death, the doctor may hold up the heart and point to signs of normal wear and tear. In the suspicious death of a slave, the manifestation of years of labor showed in the arthritic joints and curvature of the spine. Closer examination of portions of the brain by jurors was not unusual, as the gray mass was passed from one to another.
From 1866 until the 1960s, the coroner remained the sole death investigator in Charleston. By custom and tradition, police and detectives handled burglaries, assaults and disturbances of the peace. All matters related to death were relegated to the coroner, except for the autopsy.
Through a close relationship with the solicitor’s office, prosecution of a murderer was a simple process that was accomplished in short order.
With identification of a suspect by the coroner’s jury, the coroner issued an arrest warrant. The prisoner was remanded to the jail.
In General Sessions Court, the solicitor presented the inquest testimony to a grand jury, which almost always issued an indictment. The trial would begin that day or the next. At trial, the prosecution simply called the witnesses from the Coroner’s Court who repeated their testimony. The defense might offer arguments in favor of the defendant, more or a lot less, depending on the race and social standing of the accused.
The U.S. Supreme Court under Chief Justice Earl Warren issued opinions in the 1960s that established long-overdue protections for criminal defendants; the use of the inquest as an extended arm of South Carolina's criminal justice process ended. Police got more involved in death investigations because they now were in charge of identifying a suspect.
The coroner’s role was greatly diminished because the results of his inquest were no longer binding on a person’s freedom. A ruling of “homicide” became only an advisory opinion to the solicitor, who might not concur. Criminal investigation and evidence gathering by the coroner became moot. The political power of a coroner decreased as well.
In Charleston County, the current coroner tends to administrative duties mandated by state statute. Other services for the deceased’s family or the community at large are beyond the statutory requirements and are provided at the coroner’s discretion.
Still, today's coroner’s office remains an important resource to the public. On this Election Day, choose the candidate you believe will do the best job.
Danny Crooks is a co-author of four books on Charleston history. He is a former director of criminal justice and public safety at Trident Technical College, former director at Technical College of the Lowcountry and was an adjunct professor of criminology at the College of Charleston for 15 years.