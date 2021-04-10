Commentary: Charleston area needs more representation on SC Ports Authority board

Business is booming for the South Carolina State Ports Authority with a record volume of cargo, a new port terminal and the possibility of further expansion up the Cooper River. What’s not to like?
Try a bill now before the S.C. Senate to make the heads of the state Department of Transportation and the Commerce Department voting members of the SPA board. The real shortcoming in agency governance is the lack of local representation on the board.
As North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says: “We now have two major terminals within our city, the trucking and railroad impacts are concentrated here …, and there has never been a North Charleston resident on the Authority board. The state’s billion-dollar investments in facilities and operations within our city highlight this. As port development and growth progress, we are hopeful this void of representation will be addressed.”
The Legislature should amend the Ports Authority bylaws to increase local membership on the port’s policymaking board, recognizing the greater impact from port operations. At present, there is only one Charleston-area representative on the board.
That wasn’t always the case. When the Ports Authority was formed in 1942, there were two Charleston representatives on the then-five-member board, or 40% of its full strength. Throughout most of its existence, there have been at least two board members from Charleston, as the board has grown to nine voting members. There is no residency requirement for board members.
The proposal to add two state agency heads as voting members would further dilute the current level of local representation, to less than 10% of the board’s full membership.
The directors of the Transportation and Commerce departments already serve as nonvoting members. That is an adequate arrangement for agencies with mutual interests. The closeness of the existing relationship is seen in the DOT plan to build a replacement for the Don Holt Bridge over the Cooper River, at a height to allow access by the largest container vessels that now call on the port. The project is strongly supported by the Ports Authority, though the public as yet has been provided scant information on the towering span.
The Ports Authority is properly a citizens board, and its members serve without compensation. But more of its voting members should be from the Charleston area, considering that the local community bears the brunt of port operations. Currently, two board members live in Columbia, and another in Blythewood, a suburb of the capital. Others live in Elloree, Florence, Bluffton and on Hilton Head and Pawley’s Island. Whitemarsh Smith, a former president of the Charleston Branch Pilots Association, is the sole local board member.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says the authority has been very receptive in helping the town deal with port-related problems in his town.
“I don’t feel bullied or beaten up by the Ports Authority,” Haynie said. “But I do think the Lowcountry is underrepresented.”
“It’s not equitable. We have to police it and provide emergency services.”
Haynie suggests that the three local municipalities most affected by the port could collaboratively agree on representatives for two board seats.
In contrast, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is satisfied with the existing arrangement, saying that over the years local board members have always been ready to assist the city. The mayor’s late father, Henry Tecklenburg, served as chairman of the board.
Other U.S. ports have mandatory residency requirements for the members of their governing authorities to ensure local participation. For example, the Port of Los Angeles is governed by a citizens committee selected by the mayor and L.A. City Council. The Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, is governed wholly by a commission chosen by local governments, representing those areas affected by the port.
No question, port operations benefit the entire state. But the greatest impact of port activity, including container transport by truck and rail, is at the local level. Moreover, growth of the port consumes waterfront property that local residents might prefer to be used otherwise, say, for recreation or wildlife habitat.
North Charleston, Charleston and Mount Pleasant sustain port operations and facility growth. They help solve a variety of port problems related to traffic, noise and land use. Together, they should have more say-so in making policy that governs the expansion and management of the booming port. The local legislative delegation should support such a plan.
Recent controversies regarding cruise ship operations in Charleston, and the spill of plastic pellets on the beach on Sullivan’s Island, further argue for heightened local oversight.
Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, filed the current bill to enhance the Transportation and Commerce departments’ board responsibilities in an effort to provide a higher level of accountability to the quasi-public agency.
“Previously those state agency leaders were not allowed to know any more of the port business than members of the public,” Senn wrote in a March update to her constituents. “This will add another check and balance, as there should be state representation on a board that governs so many expensive assets.”
But the primary effect would be to solidify the shift in decision-making to Columbia, rather than Charleston, while putting greater policymaking authority in the hands of state bureaucrats. The bill is on hold in the Senate.
Senn expresses apprehension about the future of port financing in view of the ports’ recent request to the Legislature for $550 million for transportation improvements related to the Leatherman terminal. She cites problems facing Santee Cooper, the state’s other quasi-public agency, as an example of what can occur without adequate oversight.
The Ports Authority board recognizes that the port is an essential part of the state’s economy and its development, and has acted with remarkable accord in support of its CEO and president, Jim Newsome.
A requirement for local representation on the board would help ensure that the host communities are protected as decisions are made for the booming port.
Charles Rowe is the former editorial page editor for The Post and Courier.