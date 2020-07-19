Commentary: Charleston absolutely needs a new peninsula sea wall. Here's why.

I am thankful for the plan by the Army Corps of Engineers and the city of Charleston for a wall around the peninsula to protect us from future storm surge flooding. I disagree with a July 13 op-ed from an engineer who urges its rejection and says it would be “worse than doing nothing at all.”

The gist of Joshua Robinson’s op-ed was: “The sea wall will not solve flooding. It will, however, create a false sense of security and will disconnect us from our iconic waterways.” While he notes some type of barrier is warranted, he says the proposed structure is designed to protect “only from moderate storm surge” and offers “no protection against chronic (freshwater) flooding.”

As I understand it, the proposed wall would have protected the peninsula from the storm surges in 2016 and 2017 from Hurricanes Matthew and Irma. It also would offer protection from far stronger storms, especially if their worst hits when the tide is relatively low.

I’ve stayed in my South Battery house for each hurricane since 1978, and I witnessed from 3 to 5 feet of muddy salt water pour inside my house, damaging my walls, floors, wiring and heating and air-conditioning systems. My first-floor tenants had to move out. Gardens were decimated, and both plants and trees were killed by saltwater.

Many homeowners on higher ground experienced significant property damage even with a foot of flooding or less. The Corps’ cost-benefit analysis required for this type of project concluded that over 50 years, the proposed wall would prevent about $4 billion of property damage on the peninsula from storm surges. Weigh that against the less than $2 billion for the wall.

The threat of a storm surge occurs seemingly once a year or even more often. It forces some residents to move their cars, rugs, heavy furniture, kitchen appliances and more to a safer place. Others deploy expensive barrier systems or even are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars elevating their homes.

A sense of security from “moderate” storm surges would make a huge difference in the quality of life downtown. Do not worry that Charlestonians will develop a false sense of security. We follow all hurricane reports closely. We know there is a remote chance of a powerful hurricane landing to our immediate south and causing a surge that could overtop even a 12-foot wall.

I do not need to be an engineer to know the proposed sea wall would not disconnect us from our iconic waterways. Its perceived height would vary; along The Battery, it would be only about 3 feet higher than what’s there now, about the height of the current railing. The jetty proposed off The Battery is of more concern visually.

As for claims that the plan doesn’t help with freshwater flooding, the Corps notes that’s a local responsibility. Its project would ensure a new wall does not make such flooding any worse. The plan includes new pumps around the peninsula to supplement the city’s drainage system.

Mr. Robinson concludes with a call for natural solutions rather than a barricade of a “gray and bleak dead end” wall. I envision an opportunity to complete the city vision of a waterfront walk as part of the wall, perhaps with a bicycle lane to provide the opportunity for all to safely enjoy an 8-mile promenade around our city. Charlestonians know how to make even gray walls beautiful with palmettos, sweetgrass, oleanders, vines, etc.

My main concern is that coastal communities around the country are vying for limited federal funds, and local support is critical. Charleston cannot risk looking this gift horse in the mouth and complaining that it doesn’t cover every kind of flooding in every place.

Opposition from local groups that should be supporting residents could delay and kill this plan, which still will be refined and improved as the process moves forward.

The city needs and deserves a barricade such as the Corps’ proposed sea wall to protect its historic peninsula, and this sort of solution was even recommended by the Dutch Dialogues.

We fear inaction. Unfortunately, nature’s solution to climate change seems to be to reclaim the peninsula.

Randy Pelzer is a lawyer and resident of downtown Charleston.