Commentary: Change how we elect Charleston County School Board members

About 60 Charleston County School District parents, elected officials and community leaders recently met at the Azalea Drive Church of Christ to discuss changes in the district’s governance.
The 1967 Act of Consolidation gives the Charleston County legislative delegation authority to change the district’s elections. The specific measure discussed at the Presidents Day forum involved changing the election of school board members from an at-large system with a residency requirement (where members represent a specific area but are elected countywide) to a single-member district system that mirrors Charleston County Council’s.
County Council members used to be elected countywide, but that changed in 2005 when the federal courts ruled that this at-large voting diluted minority representation. The county drew nine new single-member districts to ensure equitable minority representation.
The advantages of single-member districts include giving voters a specific elected official to represent them and the schools in their district and making it possible for candidates to run campaigns without the expense of running countywide.
The state House of Representatives unanimously passed H.5034 in January to require single-member district elections for Charleston County School Board seats beginning in November. The bill is now in the Senate, where there are eight members who represent part of the county.
At the recent forum, both state Reps. Lin Bennett, R-Charleston, and Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, voiced their support for single-member districts, saying they would create more equity and accountability.
The 2018 school board elections were dominated by a slate of candidates backed by Coalition For Kids, which spent hundreds of thousands of dollars. Current election laws don’t require such nonprofits to disclose their donors or amounts raised and spent.
We need school board members who live in high-poverty communities in North Charleston, the peninsula, the sea islands, Awendaw and McClellanville. There are schools in North Charleston where more than 90% of students perform below grade level in reading and math.
Another major concern is closing schools. At the forum, Awendaw Mayor Miriam Green said closing Lincoln High School meant its former students had to spend long hours on a bus to and from Wando High School in Mount Pleasant.
Tiffany Dea Small and Marsha Aleen of Hollywood spoke of how closing Minnie Hughes Elementary would hurt their community, which already has seen C.C. Blainey Elementary and Schroeder Middle schools closed down. Ms. Aleen, a military retiree, said she would rather have her child attend a community school than travel long distances to a prestigious magnet school.
Another controversial school consolidation is taking place in West Ashley, where 1,250 students from C.E. Williams and West Ashley middle schools are being combined into the new C.E. Williams on Wildcat Boulevard, a building designed to hold 900 students. The district recently revealed that 10 classrooms will be in trailers. This was supported by the three school board members elected from the West Ashley area, Eric Mack, Priscila Jeffrey and Chris Fraser.
State Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, sponsored H.3244, which would require community engagement prior to school closures. Too many sweeping changes are being proposed in Charleston County, and parents are confused and angry about the impact on their children.
We need policies that will improve student outcomes for all students, no matter where they live. Consolidating schools with low student achievement will not do anything to achieve that objective. What is the district doing to improve teacher training in reading and math so that our high school graduates are qualified for the high-paying jobs that can’t be filled in our area?
The best way to lift children out of poverty is offering them a 21st century education and a chance to get a good job. Single-member school board districts will give a voice to students and parents in our low-income communities who want and deserve a better life.
Kevin Hollinshead is a Charleston County School Board member elected from North Charleston.