Commentary: Century's problem is low aluminum prices, not Santee Cooper

Let me start with a question: Is it fair to take away financial savings from 2 million South Carolinians statewide and give those savings to a single company in Goose Creek in order to increase its profit?
Chicago-based Century Aluminum became 100% owner of Berkeley County’s Mount Holly aluminum plant in 2015, and ever since has relentlessly pursued a sweetheart electric deal that would improve its balance sheet — at the expense of all of Santee Cooper’s other electric customers.
Santee Cooper produces and dispatches our own generation as economically as possible, and we buy and transmit lower-priced, off-system electricity when we can. Century has demanded first dibs on that off-system electricity, through contract negotiations with Santee Cooper, then legislative lobbying and even a federal lawsuit against Santee Cooper — all of which failed. Now the investor-owned company has persuaded the city of Goose Creek to annex the Mount Holly plant site and form a municipal utility to grab that electricity solely for Century’s use, which would raise everyone else’s costs. In doing so, Century also seeks to control transmission capacity that Santee Cooper owns and used last year to bring in 25% of the power we provided to wholesale and retail customers — more than 2 million people, and industries providing tens of thousands of jobs across South Carolina.
And so Santee Cooper says no, it is not fair to take savings away from 2 million South Carolinians and give those to Century. Santee Cooper is maintaining residential bills that are clearly the lowest among large utilities serving South Carolina, and our industrial power price is 20% lower than the national average — hardly the punishingly high power rates some others have alleged.
Contrary to what others have said, Santee Cooper does not oppose Goose Creek forming an electric utility. We do, however, oppose any effort that tries to seize a facility we are obligated to serve, and to do so at the expense of our other customers and in violation of state law and federal energy regulations. Creating a municipal utility under the pretext of serving only one customer is the very definition of a “sham transaction” prohibited by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Santee Cooper supports municipal utilities. We serve two-thirds of South Carolina’s existing electric cities through competitively bid (and won) contracts. We have helped bring industries with more than 84,000 jobs to the state, and we serve directly some 27 large industrial customers. We conduct annual independent customer satisfaction surveys, and the most recent surveys found 100% satisfaction among both municipal and industrial respondents. (Century declined to participate in the industrial survey, citing ongoing legal matters.)
As for Mount Holly, Santee Cooper built and maintains generation and transmission specifically to serve the plant. Santee Cooper has structured service to Century that has saved the smelter hundreds of millions of dollars since 2012. Even though our contract with Century ends in December, we have offered to extend this current arrangement if needed until the courts resolve Century’s newest legal challenges. We have bent over backward to help Century without hurting our other customers. But enough is enough. If South Carolina wants to solve the problems created by low aluminum prices, clearly that is possible, but preferably not on the backs of all other electric customers.
We sympathize with Century’s profitability issues, but the problem is low aluminum prices, not Santee Cooper. Rest assured, we will continue to fight Century’s efforts to increase its profit at the cost of everyone else.
Peggy Pinnell represents Berkeley County on the Santee Cooper Board of Directors.