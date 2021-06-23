Commentary: Celebrate patriots' hard-fought victory on Carolina Day

The Palmetto Society invites and encourages the public to participate Monday in the state’s 244th annual Carolina Day.
The society also asks all citizens to fly their Palmetto State flags — either the original Moultrie Flag with a white crescent on an indigo blue background or the current version — on that day.
Moreover, the society asks all churches to ring their bells at 11:30 a.m.
Charleston lawyer and historian Robert Rosen will speak at White Point Garden a bit before noon; his topic will be on how the Battle of Sullivan’s Island prepared its leaders for further service in the Revolution.
Celebrations will begin at 10 a.m. with a 50-minute service of thanksgiving at St. Michael’s Church, after which participants can head across the street to Washington Park about 11 a.m. to prepare for the traditional parade, which starts at 11:30.
Mr. Rosen’s books include “A Short History of Charleston,” a best-selling history of the city; “Confederate Charleston: An Illustrated History of the City and the People During the Civil War”; and “The Jewish Confederates.”
He has served on the boards of the South Carolina Historical Society, the Historic Charleston Foundation and the American Jewish Historical Society. He also has served as chairman of Charleston’s Arts and History Commission and president of the Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina.
South Carolinians recall that on June 28, 1776, an assault by combined British naval and other military forces attempted to seize Charles Town, at the time the fourth-largest city in British North America and far and away the wealthiest city in Britain’s American empire.
A small force of Carolina patriots responded to this attack, including South Carolinians, North Carolinians, free black people, enslaved black people and Native Americans — all commanded by Col. William Moultrie and Col. William “Danger” Thomson.
Defending Breach Inlet and the partially completed palmetto fort (then known as Fort Sullivan and now known as Fort Moultrie), the Carolinians defied the odds and successfully repelled the invasion force.
Their spectacular victory against the might of the British Empire — with the most powerful navy in the world at the time — dampened British hopes for quickly subduing the rebellion in the American colonies and greatly strengthened the patriots’ resolve for independence.
Long after July 4, 1776 — between that day and Aug. 2 — patriots were only just then signing the Declaration of Independence, and newspaper articles of the day and signers’ journals offer proof that many found their resolve by learning about this great triumph in Charleston Harbor.
First known as “Palmetto Day,” our Carolina Day celebration was born of this important victory, so on June 28, we urge all citizens to come to St. Michael’s Church and participate in a service of thanksgiving, complete with patriotic music.
As always, please fly your state flag Monday; it really inspires all of us to see how many took the time to remember to participate.
All are welcome to join us to celebrate and better understand why this hard-fought victory was an essential part of our state’s role in securing the freedoms we enjoy today.
Charles Stephens is chairman of the Palmetto Society.