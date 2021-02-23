Commentary: Cancel Shakespeare? Orwell's 'Newspeak' is here.

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”

— George Orwell, “1984”

Art exists as a beacon of the time in history in which it was created. It is called context, which Oxford Languages defines as “the circumstances that form the setting for an event, statement, or idea, and in terms of which it can be fully understood and assessed.”

When we start assessing the written word by interpreting it according to today’s knowledge base, it is like judging doctors for prescribing heroin when it was originally introduced as a supposedly less addictive alternative to cure coughs and back pain. It simply is not a measurement that applies.

In Kathleen Parker’s recent column, “Canceling William Shakespeare is a comedy of errors,” she highlights the ill-conceived notion of removing The Bard’s works from the educational system. It is one thing to take down statues of historical figures we no longer admire. It is quite another to purge literary works from the shelves of our classrooms and libraries. It conjures up book-burning images from "Fahrenheit 451."

Art serves as a window into the struggles and prejudices as well as the beauty, joy and hopes of the artist’s world, not ours. When we only teach about present-day ideals and beliefs — which, by the way, we do not all agree upon — we rob our children of perspective and become dangerously close to becoming “the party” George Orwell wrote about in his iconic book. The whole thing smacks suspiciously of mind control.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

If the Early Modern English of William Shakespeare proves too challenging to wade through for some teachers and students, then make the decision to alter curriculum based on that truth instead of judging his perceived values by today’s cultural beliefs. If the tenants of a composer, artist or playwright seem questionable, let’s explore that art within the framework of the time in which it was created. Spoon-feeding pablum to our youth makes for lazy thinkers.

As a playwright and author, I would be heartbroken to see Shakespeare's 37 plays and 154 sonnets relegated to obscurity. Would we also transform very language we speak today, casting off the more than 400 words he invented along with untold numbers of expressions he contributed, such as “break the ice” and “wild goose chase”?

Having studied and performed Shakespeare in college, I recall struggling through Lady Percy’s monologue from "Henry IV, Part II." Thankfully, my mind was broken open by a drama professor who suggested I paraphrase the words using contemporary language to better understand them. Cracking the code was difficult yet exhilarating, but the lightbulb finally went off, and Lady Percy’s sentiments became totally relatable. The more startling revelation for this young student, however, was that the woman’s skin I temporarily inhabited was still pertinent 400 years after she was penned.

When a movement starts erasing our artists, it borders on becoming mindless and dangerous. In the words of Pete Townshend and The Who: “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss."

Judy Heath is a playwright in residence at the Queen Street Playhouse.