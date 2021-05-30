Commentary: Cancel culture, extremism and the assault on free speech

What happened to Mr. Potato Head? And now Dr. Seuss is under attack? What is going on? Are “woke” liberals going to ban everything? What can we say today without being attacked? Aren’t we supposed to have freedom of speech under the Constitution?
“Cancel culture” is difficult to define, because people use it differently, and more expansively, than when the term first appeared. Cancel culture originally referred to the alarming increase of anonymous pressure campaigns from social media designed to punish someone for saying something that some believed to be racist, sexist, homophobic or just offensive.
The power of these campaigns meant you couldn’t defend yourself. Even if your alleged crime was minor, or if you had been misunderstood, you could be beaten (usually figuratively) into submission by a crowd of people filled with righteous anger and eager to attack you.
For example, Forbes magazine reported that a teacher was fired for failing to address a student by the student’s self-appointed gender pronoun. Was this teacher really guilty of a crime that demanded dismissal? Perhaps the teacher was a little insensitive, or perhaps the teacher had a disagreement about gender identification and the use of gender pronouns. But should the teacher have been canceled?
A professor at the University of Southern California was put on leave for using a Chinese word in his Chinese language class that sounded something like the n-word, even though it was not the n-word. How is this social justice?
These examples are disturbing, and they are not nearly as rare as one might think. Cancel culture has become a serious problem in higher education, with faculty and staff who hold minority opinions sometimes afraid to speak up for fear of an overwhelming and destructive reaction from the campus community. It seems that many colleges and universities no longer see their mission as teaching students how to think. More and more see their mission as teaching students what to think — and to demand that faculty and staff agree about what this is.
Michael Poliakoff points out in Newsweek that Cornell University’s faculty senate recently voted for compulsory faculty and student anti-racism training. This is not an opportunity to share ideas or to encourage disagreements about the nature of racism. It is training, based on the notion that there is only one legitimate view of the problem and its solution, if any. This is an institutionalized assault on freedom of speech.
The use of the term cancel culture has evolved. It has — to use a 1960s term — been “co-opted” by the political right. Nicole Holliday of the University of Pennsylvania has coined the expression “semantic bleaching” to describe how words that begin with one meaning end up evolving, and come to be used in ways that are pragmatic or functional for certain groups.
Mr. Potato Head did not become Potato Head because of an online campaign against the company; the company simply decided to expand its brand to create greater profitability. No cancel culture here, in spite of right-wing claims. The same is true for Dr. Seuss. There was no terrible pressure from social media or elsewhere; his estate decided that some of his books were problematic and decided to stop selling them. This is just capitalism in action.
Still, right-wing politicians have seized on the term “cancel culture” and use it to suggest that everything traditional and good is under attack by liberals. So, for instance, we have Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan proclaiming that criticism of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her support of QAnon conspiracy theories is nothing more than cancel culture.
There remains a serious problem with racism, sexism, antisemitism and homophobia (and other forms of bigotry) in our country. Cancel culture sometimes takes extreme forms and results in people being treated unfairly, but that does not mean that all people or all institutions should be immune from accountability.
Not every complaint about bigotry is unfair. Not everyone should be saved from cancellation.
What began as left-wing extremism has become a form of right-wing extremism.
Freedom of speech is under assault today, and what is known as “cancel culture” is only the tip of the iceberg. This formerly worrisome tool of the left has morphed into an empty catchphrase used by right-wing politicians to score partisan points. A term that began as a left-wing cudgel has become a right-wing smokescreen.
Solomon D. Stevens received his doctorate in political science from Boston College. His two books are “Challenges to Peace in the Middle East” and “Religion, Politics, and the Law” (co-authored).