Commentary: C of C's Tony Meyer leaves great legacy as an educator

This past weekend, the Meyer family and the College of Charleston community lost a truly remarkable man. While I did not have the pleasure to know Anthony J. Meyer well, you can’t be the president of the College of Charleston and not know who Tony Meyer is. He was, simply put, an institution within an institution.
Even 26 years after his “retirement” in 1994, he routinely came to the college to work, and I met him there outside of his office on Bull Street soon upon my arrival to Charleston. His reputation and influence are felt very much throughout the campus still today. As president to a university that is so indebted to Tony, I would like to pay tribute and give voice to our campus community’s shared love and respect for a person who played such a pivotal role in the life of the College of Charleston.
For those new to Charleston (like myself), let me tell you a little about Tony. Born on April 5, 1929, in the waning days of the Jazz Age, Tony would grow up in a Charleston soon to be rocked by the Great Depression while still trying to reclaim its much-faded antebellum glory.
Living in the Ansonborough neighborhood, just a few blocks from campus, he was the first of his family to attend college and earned his degree in 1949.
After graduation, Tony served proudly in the Marine Corps and then returned to work for his alma mater, where he held as many leadership positions as there are oaks in the Cistern Yard.
At different times in his illustrious career, Tony served as chairman of the Department of Health and Physical Education, director of athletics, director of intramurals, director of college relations, director of student relations, director of student activities, director of counseling, dean of men and executive secretary of the Alumni Association.
He received about every significant honor the college has, including induction into the Athletics Hall of Fame, an honorary doctorate of humane letters and the Alumni Award of Honor.
But those are just highlights. Without a doubt, he earned many impressive and worthy accolades, but they pale in comparison to Tony the person. He was a man who exuded life and energy.
Those who knew Tony, even briefly, could not forget him: his voice, with that soft Charleston lilt; his ever-present smile; and, of course, his laugh — an unrestrained laugh that could reverberate through Randolph Hall and the entire downtown peninsula.
Outside of his family, his greatest legacy is his role as an educator. To his core, Tony Meyer was a teacher. He took great pleasure in trying to develop young minds, and he never tired of teaching, generation after generation, about Charleston and the role the college played in its development since the institution’s founding in 1770.
For all who knew him, even those of us who had known him only briefly, Tony’s blood ran true maroon and white. And while a big piece of the College of Charleston’s collective heart seems gone with his all-too-soon passing, we — his College of Charleston family — find some comfort in knowing that the world was, and will always be, a better place because of the life of Tony Meyer.
Andrew T. Hsu is the 23rd president of the College of Charleston.