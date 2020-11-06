Commentary: C of C decision ignores Robert Smith's vast contributions

I am saddened to see that the College of Charleston has decided to change the names of its top senior award and its donor society.
This is not because I am a descendant of Robert Smith, for whom they were named, but because, as a descendant, I have researched his life and I am distressed to find that the fruitful and courageous life of a man has been reduced to one paragraph furnished by an institution seeking to ruin his name.
The paragraph in question, on Page A6 of the Oct. 30 Post and Courier, states that Robert Smith, the first president of the College of Charleston, “directed the use of enslaved people to construct campus buildings. Later, his descendants demanded payment from the college for the labor.” As far as the college is concerned, nothing else matters.
This paragraph is, at the very least, guilty of the sin of omission, for this is pathetically little to say of the man without whom the college might not exist. The unmistakable intent is to cast Robert Smith as a man whose entire life was of no value because in the 18th century he owned slaves. The result is to leave a deliberate void where once was a story of the college’s founding and of a man who made many contributions to his college, his city, his country and his faith.
There is not space here to detail his service to the patriot cause in the American Revolution or his successful efforts to salvage the state’s Anglican denomination after the war, both of which were courageous and important in the early years of our country. For them, he rightly deserves to be remembered and admired by later generations.
But since this action by the College of Charleston rejects all of his work based on his acceptance of slavery, let us consider only two things here: Robert Smith’s role in the founding of the college and his interactions with a black man of his time.
Prior to the American Revolution, there had been some interest in creating a college in Charleston, but nothing came of it. This interest resurfaced in the 1780s even though the city had scarcely begun its recovery from the war. Smith, the long-time rector of St. Philip’s Church, was known for his interest in education, and he was elected president of the school in 1786.
He did not construct campus buildings to any extent. The college took over abandoned military barracks and repurposed them for educational use.
Just as with the earlier efforts that had not gone anywhere, the college of 1785 had a precarious start, in large part because few people were willing or able to contribute money.
While continuing to serve full time as rector of a war-torn congregation, Smith encouraged community interest in the college. He oversaw the project and out of his own pocket gave the funds without which the essential work could not have been completed. At the same time, he put together a faculty and recruited students.
His several loans to the college totaled about $14,000 and paid for labor, yes, but also for lumber, bricks, horses, wagons, tools and anything else needed. Although they were technically loans, he never asked for repayment and, indeed, rebuffed offers by the trustees to sell some of the land in order to repay him. It is true that his heirs did demand repayment of the loan amounts, but to say that these loans were only for slave labor misrepresents the facts.
We cannot know, of course, whether the College of Charleston would exist today if the 1785 effort had failed like the others. But it is a fact that Robert Smith was the financial donor and the glue that held the undertaking together.
Historians agree that there would have been no college at that time if it were not for him. Instead of being grateful, those who come after him now count his unflagging generosity as meaningless.
Smith’s reputation was as a man of firmness, kindness, charity and justice, virtues well illustrated in his role in the Thomas Jeremiah affair, in which he took the side of a black man against the Charleston establishment.
Jeremiah was a black fisherman and harbor pilot who, in fact, owned slaves. In the summer of 1775, he made some ill-advised remarks about supporting the British because they would free the slaves. He allegedly said he would be glad to guide British vessels into Charleston Harbor. There was no evidence that he actually intended to do any of this, but his remarks went viral, as we would say today. The city leadership, catering to the always-present fear of black uprisings, apparently decided that, guilty or not, Jeremiah needed to be charged with supporting an insurrection and executed as an example.
Smith was not alone in being distressed by Jeremiah’s imprisonment, but he was perhaps more active than any other in attempting to free him. He visited Jeremiah in prison several times, coming away convinced that he posed no threat. Smith pressed without success for a change of heart among officials.
Finally, he appealed to the royal governor, who asked him to present Jeremiah’s before the Council of Safety, where Smith made every possible effort to exonerate him. But the hysteria and anti-British sentiment were so strong that the council was not moved; Jeremiah was hanged.
Like Robert Smith, we are all people of our time. We do the best we can in the circumstances into which we are born. Do we really want to be judged by future generations whose lives have no intersection with ours, yet who have no compunction about emphasizing the worst and erasing the best?
Surely we are strong enough, generous enough to reject the actions that our ancestors could not see as wrong while remembering with gratitude the good that they did. That is what I want to do for Robert Smith. I think that is what we imperfect beings rightly hope our descendants will do for us.
Margaret W. Garrett is a genealogist with a particular interest in the links between people and their historical context. She is a retired news editor of The Post and Courier and a member of the board of directors of Evening Post Industries.