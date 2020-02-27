Commentary: Buttigieg is the unity candidate we need

‘Is this a joke?”
That was my first thought when I saw that a small-town mayor with a name I had trouble pronouncing was running for president. As an independent voter, none of the other candidates had sparked my interest, but at least Pete Buttigieg garnered a laugh.
But after I was done smirking, I started reading.
The more I read, the more I realized that Mayor Pete was not your typical politician. He was a Rhodes Scholar, a military veteran who served in Afghanistan and spoke seven languages. On top of being a twice-elected mayor of a turnaround city in a Rust Belt state, he accomplished all of this by the time he was 37. Still, I kept listening.
Mayor Pete was candid about his Christian faith in a way I never heard from other Democratic candidates. It animated his sense of conviction. However, unlike so many politicians who used religion to whip up their followers into a fearful frenzy of us-versus-them, his use of his faith was thoughtful and inclusive. He believed the role of faith in the public square was not a weapon for waging a religious crusade, but as a long-ignored tool in the Democratic Party for building bridges. Even my nonreligious friends said they found it refreshing. Still, I kept watching.
Months before Mayor Pete was a top contender for president, I watched him march with the Rev. Dr. William Barber, a prominent African American activist and leader of the Poor People’s Campaign. Most politicians would use this as an opportunity for a photo-op, a chance to shamelessly stand side-by-side with a civil rights hero. The only media photo showed Mayor Pete ingloriously sitting on the curb listening intently to the words of Dr. Barber. He would then follow up by visiting Dr. Barber’s North Carolina church and sharing his convictions about raising the minimum wage, ending voter suppression of minority communities, eliminating private prisons and providing Medicare for all without forcing anyone off their current coverage. Still, I kept asking questions.
In the early Democratic debates, I saw more than one candidate dodge responsibility for supporting racially unjust policies. So what of the criticisms leveled at Mayor Pete? He owned them. Yes, a politician taking responsibility with no excuses. What did he learn in eight years as mayor? Instead of just giving lip service to racial equity, Mayor Pete went straight to African American civil rights lawyers. The result was the Douglass Plan, a comprehensive platform to tackle institutional racism. What about the African American leaders in his hometown of South Bend, Indiana? I met face-to-face with the Rev. Ricardo Taylor, pastor of Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. He said that unlike any other politician he’d known, Mayor Pete personally reached out to him, listened to him, and tangibly supported his efforts to improve life for the city’s previously overlooked minority communities. Mayor Pete, he said, was the real deal.
I read, I listened, I watched, I questioned. Through it all, I became convinced that Pete Buttigieg was not only the most electable candidate who can appeal to those segments of America too often ceded to Republicans — as a Midwestern military veteran who can speak inspirationally about his Christian faith — but that he’s also truly committed to those communities of color too often taken for granted by Democrats. Equally important, he’s smart enough and moderate enough to deliver on creating the kind of enduring policy changes that won’t be easily reversed after his administration is over.
No one — Democrat or Republican — can deny there is a cancer of division in our nation. We cannot out-polarize or outspend our way to healing in this election. Mayor Pete isn’t just the unity candidate the Democratic Party needs. He’s the unity president this country needs.
The Rev. Colin Kerr is the founding pastor of Parkside Church in Charleston and author of “Faith Hope Love: The Essentials of Christianity of the Curious, Confused, and Skeptical.”