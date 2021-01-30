Commentary: Broken system leaves youths vulnerable to sex trafficking

In the last election cycle, I ran for the S.C. House in District 75. I was a first-time candidate, and my campaign was just getting started. My strategy, before COVID, was to knock on as many doors as I could. In November 2019, with the primary still months away, I was canvassing South Kilbourne Road, a quiet Columbia neighborhood with a mix of apartment buildings and small brick homes.

That day I met a woman who told me her daughter was being held by sex traffickers. The girl had been stabbed, and her mother was trying to get help. We spent the day making calls together, eventually receiving word from the sheriff’s office that her daughter had been taken to a hospital. Her wound was treated, and a social worker was assigned to her case. The young woman was safe. At the end of a long and harrowing day, I felt relieved.

Months later, I met with Lucille (as the daughter asked to be called) as well as her mother, to discuss what happened following the day of the attack. Lucille said she returned to the same motel the next morning. Days later, she was attacked again by neighbors who struck her with a bottle, leaving her with a concussion and missing a tooth.

Both nights, she would be interviewed by police and taken to the hospital where she received treatment for her injuries. Both mornings, she returned to the same hotel.

When asked to describe her life since leaving home at 17, Lucille, now 25, says she’s been “traveling.” Sometimes she goes south to Charleston, and sometimes north to Charlotte, but mostly she bounces up and down a string of motels along Columbia's Broad River Road, doing drugs and turning tricks.

She always pays for her room by the day, even though it’s more expensive than paying weekly, because she never knows when she’ll be kicked out. Sometimes she shares her rooms with men. Sometimes she lives alone.

Her mother calls it “sex trafficking,” and the law agrees. The Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000 defines the crime as occurring when “a commercial sex act is induced by force, fraud, or coercion.” And the most common form of coercion, as reported by the nonprofit Polaris Project, involves exploiting substance abuse. In 2019, Polaris Project’s national hotline received 1,898 calls from victims manipulated using drugs.

In South Carolina, sex trafficking has been illegal since 2012. (Coincidentally, that is around the same time Lucille started “traveling.”) The full scope of the problem remains unknown.

According to the most recent report by the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force, data remains unreliable. Last year, only 10 people were charged, but about a hundred cases from the state were reported to national hotlines.

Many are like Lucille’s. Recent arrests have targeted dealers who used drugs to control young women. The hotels and motels along Broad River Road are known hot spots. In 2016, three men were arrested for sex trafficking at the Regency Inn, the same motel where Lucille was living.

For adult victims, demonstrating fraud and coercion can be hard. As a teenager, Lucille was groomed by a family friend, an older man who introduced her to drugs and took her out to dinner and to strip clubs. In the years since, she has had a series of relationships with boyfriends, dealers and other men. Men who claimed she owed them money. Men who sold her drugs. Men who paid her for sex.

The cumulative effect of this abuse is indistinguishable from sex trafficking, but it would be hard to point to a single, prosecutable instance of the crime. There’s too much blame to go around. She’s been trafficked her whole life. But any court would be hard-pressed to identify and convict a trafficker. There isn’t much the police can do.

Criminalization is only one part of the solution. We need to be doing more to help victims like Lucille. In 2014, the state task force recognized that services were underfunded and remained inaccessible to victims. Not much has changed. In 2020, it reports that a “lack of safe shelter space ... continues to be an issue.” Federal funding has gone down, and service providers remain underfunded and understaffed.

If South Carolinians want to take human trafficking seriously, we need to do more than put traffickers in jail.

First, we must acknowledge a broken system that leaves youth vulnerable to exploitation. Second, we must prioritize funding and accessibility to fully funded education, affordable housing, gainful employment, food and mental health services, even for folks struggling with addiction and trauma.

All levels of government and entities outside of government, such as nonprofit organizations and churches, must be able to work together to solve this problem. We can, but we need the leaders willing to do the work and collaborate. If we don’t, our children will continue to fall through the cracks.

Heather Bauer is a small business owner and an information technology project manager in Columbia who supports the S.C. Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.