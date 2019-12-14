Bolivia’s new middle class, according to “Morales’ Exit,” proved too complex for Evo Morales to manage, and he could not hold onto power after 14 years. This trend might continue in Latin America and applies to both left-wing and right-wing governments, according to a Nov. 13 Associated Press article in The Post and Courier.
The notion that rapid middle-class development supports democracy in the long run and disrupts politics in the short run is old but is not in vogue with intellectuals today. Whether in fashion or not, explanations analyzing only external factors neglect the internal decisions that led to the demise of the Morales government.
Morales explicitly recognized past racial, ethnic and class discrimination through massive redistributive social policies. Increasing the scale and scope of such policies, he used central government funds for schools, roads, rural electricity, sewer services, school buses and soccer fields.
Recipients were deserving, and this aid was overdue. As a Peace Corps volunteer in the 1990s, I lived with Bolivian subsistence farmers who were weary of the condescension of affluent city dwellers, a resentment that erupted in support for Morales after 2000. I knew farmers who worked incredibly hard, rising at 1 a.m. to walk 10 hours by moonlight over mountainous trails to attend self-improvement workshops only to return home that night for agricultural duties. But disrespect from fellow countrymen was palpable even to an outsider.
Morales recognized this gulf and bridged it with programs that honored the basic rights, such as K-12 schooling, of every citizen. Describing redistributive social programs that were later enhanced by the Morales government, one farmer told me, “Before (these programs), we did not exist for the state.”
Windfall gas revenues made such programs possible, as did support from Venezuela and Cuba.
But three pillars of legitimacy of the Morales revolution are too often ignored. Their erosion was a harbinger of his fall.
First, the concept of performance legitimacy holds that democracy isn’t essential if a government delivers on its promises. But commodity prices collapsed and external sponsors’ fortunes fell just as Bolivian society was becoming more complex, making it impossible for the government to meet societal expectations.
Second, Morales promoted a Western-influenced ideology that was multicultural, gender-conscious, simultaneously indigenous and nationalistic, and anti-elite, but this unifying ideology eroded.
The third stabilizing pillar is procedural legitimacy, which was missing from Morales’ government at the end. Legitimacy in a modern democracy requires that even the most powerful obey electoral rules. Morales ran a referendum on constitutional term limits applying to his presidency in 2016. When he lost, a crony Supreme Court nullified the results. The Organization of American States condemned his fraudulent 2019 elections.
Had Morales paid more heed to procedural legitimacy, perhaps more of the good of his revolution, if not his personal rule, would have survived in Bolivian democracy.
Brian Norris, who lives on James Island, was a Peace Corps volunteer in Bolivia from 1997 to 2000. He has published scholarly articles on Bolivian indigenous culture and social changes in the country. He is a visiting assistant professor of political science at Denison University in Granville, Ohio.