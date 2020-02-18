Commentary: Bloomberg's "Jeopardy!" strategy could become the norm

In 2019, professional sports gambler James Holzhauer obliterated “Jeopardy!” opponents for 33 days en route to earning $2.5 million. The 35-year-old eschewed the game’s long-standing tradition of initially choosing lower-money questions, instead launching each show by selecting and answering the toughest (high-dollar) questions, while capitalizing on maximum-wagering opportunities to build an insurmountable lead.
Interestingly, during January’s weeklong “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions (a Nerd-a-Palooza that included Holzhauer), Mike Bloomberg’s official Twitter account referenced the event, noting the prowess of Ken Jennings, the eventual victor. Jennings roasted Bloomberg on Twitter, suggesting that voters turn their attention to Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, while also good-naturedly jabbing Holzhauer as well. But when squaring off against Holzhauer in “Jeopardy!,” the bookish Jennings became bullish on aggressiveness and analytics, beating the gambler at his own game.
The high-leverage tactics mastered by Holzhauer and (eventually) Jennings now pervade the political sphere, as billionaire Bloomberg banks on an unconventional, forward-thinking delegate strategy that mercifully jeopardizes our archaic and convoluted primary slog.
Bloomberg isn’t messing with the $200 (first four primary/caucus states) questions. His early blitzkrieg of the 15 Super Tuesday states and territories (representing one-third of the total pledged delegate count) may prove prescient, if not groundbreaking. The Daily Double of Texas and California is especially enticing. Esteemed pollster/prognosticator Nate Silver predicts (on Feb. 18) that Bloomberg will eventually crush current “leader” Pete Buttigieg in delegate totals, trailing only Bernie Sanders. Both Bloomberg and Sanders are 78 years old, yet these old dogs seem to have the new tricks.
A field of 28 Democratic candidates has been whittled to eight. Candidates spent months (and millions) hunkering down in the non-diverse hamlets dotting Iowa and New Hampshire, which represent fewer than 2% of the total available delegates. Bloomberg has chosen to ride his fortune on states that have clamored for primary candidate attention for generations. He will grace Wednesday’s debate stage in Las Vegas despite not being on the Nevada ballot.
His early foray outside of the “First Four” states, which take up an interminable two months of the primary calendar, has placed fellow candidates in scramble mode, especially Buttigieg, who has ramped up operations in Super Tuesday states while still maintaining a presence in Nevada and South Carolina. If anything, Mayor Pete looms as the Jennings to Bloomberg’s Holzhauer.
Mayor Mike has racked up significant political endorsements, and despite embarrassing audio surfacing about his “stop and frisk” policies in New York, is still engaging minority voters who have yet to embrace moderate, coalition-building upstarts Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.
Yes, Bloomberg is spending hundreds of millions on Super Tuesday and beyond, but a flurry of mailers and broadcast ads from a business tycoon doesn’t guarantee the March momentum that he seems to be producing. Just ask TV Tom Steyer.
If Bloomberg’s party-crashing tactics succeed, it will become more norm than novelty in future elections. Waylaid Democratic challengers, especially congressional stalwarts of color such as Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Julian Castro, must ruefully reflect on time spent, and wasted, in outpost outliers given unwarranted fast-pass status in the election cycle. Andrew Yang inspired future generations of Asian Americans, but like the Iowa caucus organizers, knew the math just didn’t work.
Serious presidential candidates shouldn’t face their Waterloo in Iowa.
Which brings us to our “Final Jeopardy!” question:
“This Connecticut senator moved his family to Des Moines in 2007, but would end up getting zero percent of the Iowa caucus vote before dropping out of the Democratic primary race.”
“Who is Chris Dodd?”
Exactly.
Vince Benigni is a professor of communication at College of Charleston.