Commentary: Blame the people who write tax laws, not the people who follow them

News stories like the recent one first reported in ProPublica that describe how Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and other billionaires paid little or no taxes severely undermine confidence in our tax system. People get the impression that the system is gamed and the rich don’t pay their fair share.
However, based on what’s been reported, these folks simply followed the tax law. It is the Congress that should be scorned, not entrepreneurs who have built sizable and successful companies.
Under tax law, the federal government taxes only specified items. There are taxes on income from wages, gains and businesses above certain thresholds, taxes on payrolls (for Social Security and Medicare), taxes on a limited number of estates of those who die, as well as excise taxes on such goods and services as fuel, tobacco, alcohol and even indoor tanning salon services. If it’s not specified, then it’s not taxed.
One of the things not specified and not taxed is the proceeds from loans made to individuals. When a person borrows money, the cash received is not taxed as income. In large measure this is because there is an obligation to pay back the money. What Bezos, Musk and others did that many are finding offensive is borrow money using the shares of their companies as collateral for loans.
Is it wrong that they didn’t pay tax on these loan proceeds?
I think so, but they didn’t escape taxation because they’re rich and haven’t paid their fair share. It’s because the tax law, as written, isn’t up to the task of imposing the tax burden fairly. The tax law should be changed to impose income tax on loan proceeds if the loan is merely a mechanism to extract value from sizable assets of the debtor.
Bezos could have (and has) sold Amazon shares to extract value, and under the law, gains on stock sales are taxed. By borrowing against those shares, Bezos and others extracted value but were not taxed. He should have been taxed, and the tax law should be changed to require this, but when he repays such a loan, he shouldn’t get an income tax refund. Instead, loan repayments should be added to his tax basis in Amazon stock, thereby reducing taxable gains on any subsequent stock sales.
Our Internal Revenue Code already taxes loans from controlled foreign corporations to U.S. shareholders as if they were dividends, so there’s precedent in our tax laws for taxing loan proceeds. That said, taxing loan proceeds made to individuals as income should be limited and not applied across the board. Loan proceeds from second mortgages and financing in the ordinary course of business should not be taxed.
Congress should draw lines separating loan proceeds that should be taxed from those that shouldn’t. This can be done based on the income status of the borrower and other tests to limit taxation of loan proceeds to billionaires if that is the legislative will. After all, as stated by Drew Westen in his book, “The Political Brain,” the Internal Revenue Code should be an extension of our collective moral code of what’s right and wrong.
A wealth tax has been proposed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and others to confront income inequality and to address what is right and wrong with our Internal Revenue Code. However, a wealth tax hasn’t worked well in Europe where it has been tried, and it would require an additional IRS enforcement system to value assets such as land, art, private companies, collectibles, etc., that are not publicly traded on exchanges and thus have no readily ascertainable price. A wealth tax would bring with it many tax disputes that could be a waste of everyone’s time.
Congress would better spend its time refining our income tax and making it fairer. One area is taxing loans that are in effect disguised sales. Congress also should require banks to report loans to the IRS like employers are required to report wages to help enforce such new tax rules.
We can make our tax laws fairer, but it’s up to Congress. Don’t blame those who follow the law.
Archie Parnell of Sumter has been a tax lawyer for more than 40 years including at the U.S. Department of Justice, on the staff of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee and in private practice in the United States and abroad. He teaches international tax at a law school in India remotely from the United States due to COVID-19. He twice was a Democratic candidate for Congress.