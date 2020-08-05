Commentary: Black women have earned the right to serve as vice president -- and more

It was the Fish Fry for me.
On June 21, 2019, all roads led to Columbia for Congressman Jim Clyburn’s World Famous Fish Fry. Twenty-two Democratic presidential hopefuls and their teams flocked to Columbia in hopes of securing South Carolina’s voters during the signature event of South Carolina Democratic Weekend.
At the time, I was a rising senior at the University of South Carolina preparing to finish my degree in Sport and Entertainment Management and hopefully move on to working community/diversity relations in the professional wrestling world. To be completely honest, the only reason I even volunteered at the Fish Fry was because all of my friends were going, and I had no intentions of spending a summer Friday night alone in my apartment reflecting on how upset I was about the series finale of "Game of Thrones."
Vice presidents, senators, House members and business leaders were packed into Coble Plaza close enough to touch — and oftentimes they were. People from all over the state of different races, genders, socioeconomic status and ages were energized and present. The fish was also quite good.
But the moment that sold me that night was seeing the black women who were proudly taking up space. I saw Joy Reid reporting live less than 3 feet away from me. Symone Sanders, whose career I had been following since 2015, walked by and I couldn’t believe it. I met my current boss, Lauren Harper, that night, and I was tongue-tied meeting a state director of a major presidential campaign who was 25 years old, black, female and a fellow Gamecock. On stage was Sen. Kamala Harris, a presidential candidate whose campaign materials were a respectful nod to the late, great Shirley Chisholm. I had followed these people on television, social media, as well as their personal journeys, and I was in awe. On every level, I saw myself represented, and for the first time, I felt like there might be a place for me in politics.
Over the past year and a half, I watched candidates parade in and out of South Carolina looking to appeal to voters, especially black voters, the most active of whom have always been black women. They came to our hair salons, ate our fried chicken, danced at our festivals, and worshiped in our churches. They ensured us that black women were at the helm of their South Carolina and national operations as campaign managers, advisers, state directors, political directors and more. They told us we were the “backbone” of the Democratic Party, and there was no way they’d win in November without us.
And they were right.
On the leap-year bridge between Black and Women’s History months, former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign for president was dying fast, but it was South Carolina, overwhelmingly due to the voter turnout of black women, that changed the course of the election and sent him on his path to the nomination.
Nearly 14 months after the Fish Fry, we’re all out of fish, 22 candidates dwindled down to one nominee, and South Carolina has been regarded as a lost cause for the general election, but one thing has remained the same: Black women in this country are still holding this ship upright.
If our hands are good enough to vote, work on campaigns and build presidents from the shadows of our history books, there is no doubt in my mind that those same hands are good enough to serve as vice president, in a Cabinet position, on the Supreme Court and wherever else we see fit.
No other constituency group has to choose which mountains they get to climb, so after everything that black women have sacrificed for this country, why should we settle for anything less than what we deserve? And let’s be clear: we deserve it all. We are tired of being told how much we are worth. If we are worth as much as has been said, show us.
Our ambition wasn’t a problem when it carried Democratic presidents to the White House time and time again, so why is it an issue now? We’ve already proven what we bring to the table a million times over. Every black woman in the running to be vice president is exceedingly and abundantly qualified and would be a major improvement from our current leadership.
A black woman as vice president is not asking for too much. A black woman as vice president is not a pity pick. We earned it.
Now, it’s time to earn us.
Lyric Swinton is a South Carolina political and public affairs consultant at CityBright, LLC. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @LyricSwinton.