Commentary: Birds are paying the price for South Carolina's rapid coastal development

While driving to Myrtle Beach recently on an overcast winter day, I thought back to the time when the bypass highway was first built and there was nothing but forest on either side.
It was not unusual to view much wildlife in those days, especially wild birds flying back and forth over the highway.
On this day I drove from Murrells Inlet into the heart of Myrtle Beach. Now, of course, there are only developments and strip malls along the formerly forested route — and not one bird crossed the highway as I drove to my destination. On the way back, a lone crow and a single seagull came into view.
I remember also, on my many visits to nearby Francis Marion National Forest and Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge, where there still is beautiful habitat all around, that these areas held huge populations of all sorts of bird species. Many songbirds could be seen and heard, all through the forest — especially in winter. Those forests are much quieter now.
Here in Murrells Inlet, even just 20 years ago, there were many songbirds that visited my feeders every day — cardinals, towhees, orioles, tanagers, buntings and so many other more populous species. Now such visits are not nearly as common.
Recent scientific studies have revealed that the entire North American continent is experiencing similar scenarios. Since the 1970s, the continent has lost nearly 30% of its bird population — about 3 billion birds. Especially affected are areas where grasslands have been converted to biofuel crops, and along the Eastern Seaboard where rapid development has eliminated even more habitat.
Many experts also point to chemicals of human convenience such as fertilizers and pesticides as culprits. Birds eat bugs that have ingested chemicals — and birds die. Many of these chemicals have been unwisely deregulated over the past four years.
There are some bright spots where wetlands have been protected. Ducks, geese and related water birds, plus the raptors that prey on them, are doing quite well. But scientists have determined that 19 of the most common species have lost more than 50 million birds since 1970. Twelve groups, including sparrows, warblers, finches and blackbirds, were particularly hard hit, according to Scientific American and other publications.
Over the past two decades, I have also noticed a marked increase locally in the scavenger species such as grackles, catbirds, crows and gulls, while the more common species have all but disappeared.
When I was young, there were very few turkey vultures to be seen, mostly in the country where roadkill of wildlife and such were more common. Now, they can be seen congregating in huge flocks on the rooftops of restaurants. If a dumpster is left open, they descend on it with much enthusiasm.
This is just one example of how man has altered wild bird feeding methods. Not long ago, I noticed a large group of beautiful redheaded woodpeckers in a feeding frenzy — but they weren’t pecking wood. I stopped to observe their technique as they swarmed over the many insects congregating at the awning night lights of a local gas station.
Just two nights earlier, I had heard the methodical passes of a plane spraying for mosquitoes. I’m sure there were many more casualties of that spraying than was ever considered.
And so it goes. Rapid development has replaced our natural areas with concrete, asphalt and steel. Rooftops, driveways and streets have replaced beautiful trees and wildlife habitat with landscapes that greatly increase flooding and accelerate stormwater runoff, replete with its pollution, to our waterways.
If we would listen a little more closely and watch a little more intently, we might just understand that we are poisoning all that we absolutely need (and love) as we travel the path to human convenience, the almighty dollar and, eventually, the poisoning of humanity.
Rick Baumann is the founder of Murrells Inlet Seafood and serves on the board of the S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce.