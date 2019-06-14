If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s ZIP code.
— Former Vice President Joe Biden, speaking at a June 6 Democratic Party function in Atlanta
In just so many words, presidential candidate Joe Biden flip-flopped on his 40-odd years of support for the Hyde Amendment that bans the use of federal Medicaid dollars to pay for abortions. It was a classic “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” moment for the man leading the pack in his party’s crowded field of presidential hopefuls.
For better or worse, Biden has cast his lot on the side of the radical left on the abortion issue. What other shoes will he drop?
Will he support Medicare for all?
Will he opt to forgive student debt?
What about lowering the voting age to 16?
The democratic socialist wing of his party by no means reflects the majority of Democrats on a number of issues that will dominate public debates that begin shortly.
It’s interesting to speculate why good old Uncle Joe would abandon a bipartisan position he held for so long, a position acknowledging a woman’s right to choose while affirming that taxpayers do not have to pay for it.
Biden’s new stance on this issue conceivably could help him win the nomination. It may also, however, do serious damage to his chances in the general election.
The view of abortion in the country, and the world, has undergone a sea change over the past three or four generations. The Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973 found that the due process clause in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution provides a fundamental “right to privacy,” giving
a pregnant woman the right to choose whether to have an abortion. Roe did not and does not require that abortions be paid for by taxpayers.
Medicaid is jointly funded by the federal government and the states. By a logic that some may find illogical, states that opt to do so can pay for abortions by using some of the money they appropriate for their share of Medicaid expenses. Seventeen states have such a policy. This is something that begs for clarification. Money is fungible. The law should not be.
I grew up in another era, another time, another culture. Abortion was seldom spoken of at all and then only in whispers. Many considered it a crime. Indeed, many thought it just that — the killing of innocents, of the unborn. Many still think of it in those terms.
The Hyde Amendment is renewable every year, and every year it raises heated controversy. It first passed in 1976 as an amendment to the Appropriation Act of 1977. It forbade the spending of federal dollars on abortions, except to save the life of a pregnant woman.
In 1980, the Supreme Court affirmed that the federal government has no statutory or constitutional obligation to pay for elective abortions. (This has not stopped repeated claims from abortion advocates that those seeking abortions have a constitutional right to have them paid for by someone else, in this case the federal government.)
In 1993 during the Clinton administration, the Hyde Amendment was expanded to permit federal funding for abortion in cases involving rape and incest. It is worth noting that the 2016 Democratic platform called for total repeal of Hyde. No doubt the 2020 platform will do the
same.
Abortion, when and how permitted and who should pay for it, is but one of the issues that contribute to the political divide that afflicts
our country today. A segment of the U.S. population believes that a woman has an absolute right to choose whether to carry a pregnancy to term. A segment perhaps equally as large does not agree. Some base this on moral or religious grounds, or both, grounds that, given the times we live in, are on a more slippery slope than ever before in our history.
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.